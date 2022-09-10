Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal says Dennis Rodman was his worst teammate: 'He was a great player, but he made it hard'
Shaquille O'Neal played for six franchises over a 20-year NBA career. That's a lot of teammates. Speaking on The Big Podcast with Shaq, the four-time champion and Hall of Famer revealed which one of those teammates was the worst. "Worst teammate? Dennis Rodman," O'Neal said. "He was a great player,...
Stephen Curry says he regrets not boycotting 2014 playoff game against Clippers amid Donald Sterling scandal
With four championships and multiple MVP Awards to his name, Steph Curry is one of the most well-decorated, and successful, players of his era. But just because Curry has had an amazing run doesn't mean that he doesn't harbor any regrets regarding things that transpired over the course of his career. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Curry revealed that one of his biggest regrets is not boycotting a 2014 playoff game against the Los Angeles Clippers after the team's owner, Donald Sterling, was exposed for racist behavior.
Chiefs' Justin Watson: Doesn't return to Sunday's game
Watson suffered a chest injury during Sunday's win over the Cardinals, James Palmer of NFL Network reports. Watson failed to secure his lone target during Sunday's season opener, and he was unable to return to the game after sustaining a chest injury during the second half. His availability for Thursday's matchup against the Chargers isn't yet clear.
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth innings and scattered three singles in the rest of the outing as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role or back to Triple-A.
Braves' Kyle Wright: Tallies 18th win
Wright (18-5) earned the win during Tuesday's 5-1 victory over San Francisco, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in 5.1 innings. Wright surrendered one run on two hits in the first inning and loaded the bases in the second but proceeded to face the minimum over the next 10 batters and fell in line for his MLB-leading 18th victory when Atlanta took the lead in the third. It was a nice rebound from eight runs in four innings during his last start, though he's now issued three walks in consecutive starts after not doing so since June 29. Wright carries a 3.18 ERA into his next start, currently scheduled to come early next week against Washington.
Chiefs' Harrison Butker: DNP on estimated injury report
Butker (ankle) was estimated as a non-participant on Kansas City's injury report Monday, though the team did not formally practice, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports. Butker had to be carted off the field after he suffered an ankle injury on a kickoff during Sunday's season-opening win against...
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
Cowboys' Brett Maher: Moves back to practice squad
Maher reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. Maher was limited to just one field-goal attempt after being elevated from Dallas' practice squad ahead of Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay. The 32-year-old will be available for two more such elevations before the team is forced to sign him to the active roster moving forward this season.
Colts' Dayo Odeyingbo: Just four snaps in season opener
Odeyingbo had one total tackle and played four snaps on defense in Sunday's tie at Houston. The Colts selected Odeyingbo in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 54th overall, despite him suffering a torn Achilles' tendon just a few months before the draft. He returned to play in 10 games last season, but he played just 167 snaps and had just six tackles. It looks like he'll begin the season far down the depth chart.
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup Tuesday
Grissom isn't starting in Tuesday's game against San Francisco. Grissom will sit Tuesday after batting .304 over the past week. He was involved in a collision in right field with teammate Robbie Grossman on Sunday, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While Grissom stayed in the game, it's possible he's dealing with some lingering effects. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at second and bat ninth in the Atlanta order.
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
Vikings' Dalvin Cook: Tops 100 from scrimmage
Cook rushed 20 times for 90 yards and caught three of five targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Packers. Cook garnered a healthy workload in his first game under new coach Kevin O'Connell. Although he didn't manage to find the end zone, Cook looked quick while topping 100 scrimmage yards to begin the campaign. He'll next face an Eagles defense that surrendered 175 yards and a touchdown to D'Andre Swift in Week 1.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Quiet showing in opener
Golladay caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans. The 28-year-old's second season with the Giants began in the same disappointing fashion as his first campaign, as Golladay failed to make much of an impact. He's now failed to reach 25 receiving yards in four straight games and six of his last nine, and he's still looking for his first touchdown with New York after scoring 13 in his last 21 games for the Lions.
Bears' David Montgomery: Inefficient in victory
Montgomery rushed 17 times for 26 yards and caught three passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 19-10 win over the 49ers on Sunday. Not only did Montgomery have a difficult matchup while running behind a revamped offensive line, but he played on a rain-soaked field that limited both offenses. Unlike last year, he didn't completely dominate carries, as Khalil Herbert had nine rushing attempts while scoring a rushing touchdown. We'll learn if the backfield split is going to be a trend when the Bears travel to Green Bay next week.
Vikings' Camryn Bynum on hot start, building a Twin Cities home and defense's rise: 'That's the standard'
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- On Sunday, Camryn Bynum was patrolling the back end of the Vikings' secondary at U.S. Bank Stadium, taking every snap for a Minnesota defense that frustrated Aaron Rodgers and secured the team's blowout upset of the rival Packers. Two days later, the second-year safety could've enjoyed his off day, soaking up the Week 1 victory and some well-earned rest. Instead, Bynum went back to work, this time down the road from the Vikings' home field.
