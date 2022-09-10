ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

John Legend and Kane Brown Stay True to Their Paths, With Key Tweaks, in ‘Legend’ and ‘Different Man’: Album Review

By A.D. Amorosi
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HomTm_0hqBWClV00

On paper, John Legend and Kane Brown couldn’t be any different. The first up is an EGOT whose quavering vocals and romantic, interpersonal lyrics have made him the toast of present-day soul. The other is an open-throated country singer with issue-oriented tracts and a hip-hop lean. What unites each man, however, is that both have always sounded older than their respective ages, more mature than their contemporaries, and avoiding anything too trend-conscious, or out of their reach. They’re old souls.

But on their respective new releases that came out Friday, Brown’s “Different Man” and the semi-eponymous “Legend,” these two stars manage to change their respective highways’ lanes a bit while remaining somewhat on their usual paths.


John Legend’s new album marks a change in more than just its music. Since 2004’s “Get Lifted,” and through 2020’s “Bigger Love,” the pianist-composer-singer was with Columbia Records. With “Legend,” he’s moved over to Republic, and gone for something way more ostentatious than his usual offerings: a double album that trades on the potency of his epic-sounding last name IN BIG BOLD LETTERS. Bathed in brighter production values and upped tempos than on his usual amniotic-bath tones, the expanse of “Legend” allows the vocalist to do something he rarely does: play around and have a laugh.

With the album broken into two acts, one sensual and free, the other stable and home-bound, Legend’s theater of R&B includes more guest rappers than usual – old pal Rick Ross on the boozy “Rounds,” throaty new friend JID on the awkward “Dope,” Saweetie on the salty “All She Wanna Do.” More feel-good than feel-bad, Legend sounds as if he’s having a fine time throughout the rubbery soul of “Guy Like Me,” while enveloping himself in the water-sporty grooves of “Splash.” While his wriggly “Waterslide” isn’t exactly pop, it’s not not pop, a kit bag Legend rarely reaches into.

Lest it seems as if your favorite smooth and stalwart operator has lost himself in the pleasure, prickle and expanse of “Legend,” think again. The woozy, tender duet with current Grammy goddess Jazmine Sullivan that is “Love,” and the wealth of smart, lover-man song dedicated to being a one-gal-guy that is all of Act II, is fine vintage John. New tracks such as “Wonder Woman,” the jazzy “Honey” (featuring Muni Long, and one of the album’s best cuts) and “I Don’t Love U Like I Used To” bring the listener back to Legend’s usual earthen tones and his earliest Columbia albums’ swooning. But for the most part, he has gone for a more-is-more aesthetic, and mostly nailed the jump.

Brown’s “Different Man” also has an ever-so-bold, sunnier tone, perhaps due to the fact that the vocalist has co-produced this, his third studio album. There’s also something woodsy and organic as to how Brown approaches his mixed-bag sound, more so than on past albums. If the fact that he had a platinum single last year collaborating with Blackbear leads you to expect his new album will veer more in that direction, he’s actually drifting further into a pure-country lane, instead.

Yes, Brown’s “Grand” could pass for an up-tempo Drake cut, with its less-is-more chord shifts, its sultry, clipped delivery and its synth-phonic arrangements. It’s a reminder that Brown has certainly never shied away from R&B swishes and hip-hop twitches in his past. But this time out, on “Different Man,” roaming into rap’s path is more of the exception than its norm, as Brown is more dedicated to presenting his Chattanooga-born, country-gospel-Southern-rocking musical roots and homespun lyricism than anything radical.

Along with finding a folksy setting in which to duet with his wife, Katelyn, on the cozy, sanctified “Thank God,” Brown takes Blake Shelton for a roots-music hayride on “Different Man,” feasts upon blues-rock muscularity on “Grand” (co-written with Mike Posner) and settles into loopy country grooves on cuts such as “One Mississippi,” “Drunk or Dreamin'” and the sly and wily “Whiskey Sour.”


While Brown has touched on socially conscious issues before, any sense of his home state being in the news recently is far away on the album’s bookend-ers, the holy-rolling, Dann Huff-produced “Bury Me in Georgia” and the warm embrace of “Dear Georgia,” where the vocalist and lyricist goes for love and reminiscence. Only “Riot,” with its lyrics dedicated to grabbing torches, starting fires, telling lies and defending his home, touch on anything forcefully political without getting specific as to the case of his ire. “Different Man” is soft on the socially astute or any tinges of a hip-hop vibe and goes still deeper into Brown’s country sounds and old-school values.


More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Ball Brings the Spectacle to Dodger Stadium but Really Soars With Solo Segment: Concert Review

Freddie Freeman was hitting homers down in San Diego, so it was up to visiting superstar Lady Gaga to keep the on-base percentage exceptionally high Saturday night at Dodger Stadium, site of one of the last stops on her “Chromatica Ball” outing. Surprises were few, this many weeks into a mega-tour whose production values were already known among the legions of Little Monsters who’d long since put curious paws to Googling Gaga’s setlists and setpieces.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘The Music Man’ to End Broadway Run in January as Hugh Jackman Departs

It turns out Hugh Jackman is irreplaceable. “The Music Man” will end its run on Jan. 1, 2023 as the Tony-winning star of stage and screen finishes his lengthy commitment to the hot-selling Broadway revival. There had been some chatter that the producers were looking for another actor to take over for Jackman as Professor Henry Hill, but those kind of performers are few and far between. And, well, they don’t usually have the kind of commercial appeal to fill the Winter Garden. The revival, which also starred two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, will have played 358 regular and 46...
MOVIES
Variety

Tori Spelling to Host MTV Relationship Mystery Competition Show ‘Love at First Lie’ (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV is kicking off its first-ever relationship mystery competition series. “Love at First Lie,” hosted by Tori Spelling, will premiere on MTV in the US and in more than 170 countries around the world on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 9:30 p.m. The reality show will consist of 12 episodes as the viewers try to figure out who is in real relationships and which pairs are faking it. MTV’s official logline reads, “Power games test their relationships and give insight into who could be telling the truth or lying through their teeth. At the end of each episode, during the Truth Ceremony, the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Variety

Sheryl Lee Ralph Wins Supporting Comedy Actress Emmy for ‘Abbott Elementary’: ‘This Is What Believing Looks Like’

Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy award for supporting comedy actress on Monday night. For playing Barbara Howard in “Abbott Elementary,” this was not only the veteran actor’s first-ever Emmy win, but her first nomination. Ralph was clearly shocked to win the award, at first unable to stand when her name was called. After being lifted up by her husband and castmates, she took the stage to accept her award, which was presented by Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler. In tears, she opened her speech by singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves: “I am an endangered species / But I sing no...
MOVIES
Variety

Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead in Los Angeles

UPDATED: Rapper PnB Rock was shot today in Los Angeles as a result of a robbery attempt. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital, the L.A. Times reported. An explicit and graphic video is currently circulating online purportedly depicting Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, on the floor surrounded by a pool of blood. The incident took place inside the Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles restaurant located in Inglewood, as Allen was dining with his girlfriend. According to reports, law enforcement was called around 1:23 p.m. to respond to a shooting resulting in life-threatening injuries.  While many took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopWired

Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs

Beyoncé’s birthday was on a holiday (Labor Day Weekend), so of course she was going to have the actual party this past weekend (Saturday, Sept. 10) in Bel Air. If you weren’t on this guest list, you ain’t as big of a star as you think, respectfully. The A-listers were in force to party with […] The post Beyonce’s Belated 41st Birthday Party Deep With A-List Celebs appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
Person
John Legend
Person
Kane Brown
Person
Mike Posner
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Blake Shelton
Variety

Britney Spears Says She’ll ‘Probably Never Perform Again’

Amid the series of bombshells about her family, her conservatorship and business managers Britney Spears has dropped on her Instagram account, on Sunday she posted a lengthy message in which she says that she will “probably never perform again.”. After writing about the lack of creative control she was...
MUSIC
Variety

Quinta Brunson Laughs Off Jimmy Kimmel Emmys Controversy: ‘Tomorrow, Maybe I’ll Be Mad at Him’

Emmy winner Quinta Brunson wasn’t fazed by Jimmy Kimmel’s comedic bit during Monday night’s awards ceremony. The late-night host took the stage alongside Will Arnett at the 74th annual Emmy Awards ceremony. The two presenters’ appearance involved the “Bojack Horseman” alum dragging Kimmel’s seemingly lifeless body across the stage. The focus of the act poked fun at Kimmel’s loss since he didn’t win the award for variety talk show earlier during the ceremony. Arnett joked to the crowd that Kimmel had taken advantage of the ceremony’s bar and had too much to drink. The move sparked controversy online as viewers...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death

Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Gal#Songwriting#Egot#Columbia Records
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordyn Woods & Little Sister Jodie Model Kanye West's YZYGAP SHDZ

It's been several years since socialite Jordyn Woods broke the internet after word got out that she and Tristan Thompson (who was very much in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian at the time) shared a kiss at a party, and though the former hasn't reconciled with her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner since then, she has no problem posting up in some of Kanye West's Yeezy Gap merch amid his own feud with the famous family.
CELEBRITIES
People

Khloé Kardashian's 2 Kids: Everything to Know

Khloé Kardashian is now a mom of two. The Kardashians star, who is already a mother to daughter True Thompson, 4, welcomed a baby boy via surrogate in August 2022. On July 13, 2022, a rep for Kardashian confirmed that she and Tristan Thompson were expecting their second child together — but noted that the pair are not back together and haven't spoken since December outside of co-parenting needs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’ Nears Finale as Rachel and Gabby Are Each Left With One Man — Plus, Which Heartbroken Suitor Got His ‘Bachelor’ Edit?

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched the first part of “The Bachelorette” Season 19 finale, which aired on Sept. 13 on ABC. In an episode so dramatic that ABC had to unexpectedly extend its two-hour runtime, “The Bachelorette” began the conclusion of Season 19, airing the first part of its live finale on Tuesday evening. Leading ladies, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey, have both dwindled down their suitors to one man each. But will next week’s big finale see an engagement for either woman? Both women face similar situations with men who say they love them, but...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Chris Stapleton Renews Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music

Chris Stapleton has inked a renewal of his global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music. He is represented by his managers Coran Capshaw, Zach Peters, and Clay Hunt of Red Light Management as well as his attorney Chip Petree. Ben Vaughn, president and CEO of WCM Nashville, said: “Chris Stapleton is a once-in-a-lifetime talent.  The way he crafts lyrics set against his rhythms makes you literally feel the music. We believe his music will live on for generations and we couldn’t be more honored to continue working with such a timeless songwriter and artist.” In a statement, Stapleton commented: “Ben Vaughn and...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Variety

Laura Poitras Slams Venice, TIFF for ‘Providing Platform’ for Clinton ‘Whitewashing’

Oscar-winning documentarian Laura Poitras slammed the Venice and Toronto film festivals for “providing a platform” for the Clinton family to engage “in a kind of whitewashing.” Her comments come as TIFF this week hosted the Canadian premiere of Poitras’s “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” a documentary about the artist and activist Nan Goldin, and just days after the film won Venice’s top prize, the Golden Lion. It is the rare doc to land slots at the superfecta of Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York, and Poitras said she thought “long and hard” about whether or not to voice criticism at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Maya Hawke Would ‘Love’ for Robin to Die in ‘Stranger Things 5,’ but She’d Also Do a Robin-Steve Spinoff

Although “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer promised a bloodbath heading into the Netflix series’ fourth season finale, the handful of series regulars on the show all survived the latest supernatural attack on Hawkins, Ind. Only new season addition and instant fan favorite Eddie (Joseph Quinn) was killed off, which means “Stranger Things'” upcoming fifth and final season could put many series regulars on the chopping block. Maya Hawke, who joined the show in Season 3 as Robin, would personally love it if her character died and got a “hero’s moment” like Eddie did in the Season 4 finale. “Well,...
TV SERIES
Variety

Broadway’s Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones

In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Harry Styles on Understanding the Mind of a Closeted Gay Man for ‘My Policeman’ — TIFF

Another red-hot star arrived at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, as Harry Styles stopped by for the world premiere of his new drama, “My Policeman.” At a press conference early in the day, Styles said spoke about how he was able to get in the headspace of his character, the closeted policeman Tom. “I think he’s very curious,” Styles said. “I think he’s someone who is born into a very small world and, if you’re born into that kind of environment, you feel like you know where the edge of the world is. Slowly throughout the story, I think...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

81K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy