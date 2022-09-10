ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer Teases New Battles and Planets for Pedro Pascal

By Wilson Chapman
 3 days ago
The Mandalorian ” is gearing up for a new adventure. Disney+ has released the first trailer for Season 3 of the popular “Star Wars” series, and announced a the series will premiere sometime in 2023.

At D23, actor Katee Sackhoff hinted that the upcoming season is “crazy” before Lucasfilm revealed a teaser trailer.

Season 3 follows up on the events of “The Book of Boba Fett,” the 2021 miniseries which featured the series’ lead Din Djarin ( Pedro Pascal ) — better known as the Mandalorian or “Mando” — in a guest appearance. The end of the miniseries saw Grogu, Mando’s young charge, choose to return to him after previously departing his side to train with the Jedi Master Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The two then left Tatooine, with Mando going on a quest to visit “the living waters” under the planet Mandore in order to regain his honor and become a Mandalorian again. The hero will face plenty of obstacles in his quest, chief of which being other members from the people, with the trailer teasing a battle between Djarin and other stoic, armored warriors.

In addition to Pascal, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito and Katee Sackhoff have been confirmed to reprise their previous “Mandalorian” roles for Season 3. Weathers plays bounty hunter guild leader Greef Karga, while Esposito portrays the primary villain of the series, Moff Gideon, who is attempting to capture Grogu from Mando. Katee Sackhoff returns from Season 2 as Bo-Katan Kryze, a female Mandalorian seeking to retrieve the Darksaber from Mando.

In addition, Christopher Lloyd is confirmed to appear this season. Notable prior cast members of the show include Amy Sedaris, Omid Abtahi, Bill Burr, Timothy Olyphant, Titus Welliver and “Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” also featured the first appearance of Rosario Dawson as fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano, who is getting her own self-titled spinoff series set to release next year.

“The Mandalorian” was created by Favreau, who will write most of the season. He and Filoni executive produce with Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Rick Famuyiwa, with Lucasfilm producing the series. Weathers is confirmed to direct an episode of the third season. Prior directors have included Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, Taika Waititi, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Filming for the season started in October last year and reportedly wrapped in March.

Watch the full trailer for “The Mandalorian” Season 3 below.

