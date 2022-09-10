Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Alachua, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 60.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Baker, Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-14 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida...Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Baker, Charlton and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0