Effective: 2022-09-14 09:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alachua; Union The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs affecting Union and Alachua Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River Near Worthington Springs. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 56.0 feet, The boat ramp and floating dock at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 58.0 feet, Picnic Areas and campsites at Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs begin to flood. At 59.0 feet, Chastain-Seay Park in Worthington Springs is generally closed to the public as access roads within the park become flooded. At 60.0 feet, A driveway near Southwest 102nd Court in Union County begins to flood at this level. Flooding along the river continues to impact boat ramps, docks and campgrounds in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 59.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday was 60.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 58.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 59.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO