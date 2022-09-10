ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Slain man, wounded officer identified in Vegas shooting case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a man who was killed and a patrol officer who was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a foot chase following a weekend vehicle stop. The Clark County coroner said Gabriel Herrera Charles, 27, died after being shot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Mom who drove into schoolgirls gets probation

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A mother who was sentenced Monday to probation and mental health treatment for intentionally striking two schoolgirls with her SUV near a Las Vegas-area high school pleaded guilty Tuesday to misdemeanor battery for scuffling with a jail guard while in custody. Fatima Maria Mitchell, 36,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Vegas woman sentenced in 2019 death of boyfriend's daughter

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced to at least 20 years in prison in connection with the death of her boyfriend’s young daughter in 2019. A jury in July convicted 26-year-old Shevhuan Miller on charges of murder and child abuse. The Clark County...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Demolition starts at 2 Station Casinos sites in Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Demolition has begun at two Las Vegas-area casino properties that remained shuttered since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. A spokesman for Station Casinos declined to comment about work that began Monday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas and Fiesta Henderson in Henderson.
LAS VEGAS, NV

