Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul On Criticism From MMA Community: I Don't Give A F---, I Played Them Like A Fiddle, Got Them Watching
Jake Paul knows that his pro career will forever come with a healthy share of doubters. Getting him to care will prove to be a greater challenge than any he believes he will ever face in the ring. “I don’t give a f---,” Paul said of the ongoing criticism during...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius: Pay-Per-View Undercard Set Down
Two exciting high-stakes showdowns have been added to the jam-packed four-fight FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View event headlined by the return of former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder as he takes top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Boxing Scene
Troy Williamson Returns on Wasserman Card at University of Bolton Stadium
The undefeated Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) joins Wasserman Boxing’s Fight Night as part of a night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm. In his way stands another ‘El Yacare’, or ‘The Alligator’, but this time...
Boxing Scene
Zurdo Ramirez On Canelo-GGG Trilogy: I Think He's Going To Knock Out Golovkin
Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez doesn’t envision having to clean up any more messes on behalf of his more celebrated countryman. The unbeaten former WBO super middleweight titlist and current light heavyweight title contender cannot picture a scenario where Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (57-2-2, 39KOs) suffers a second straight defeat. Alvarez returns to the ring and to the super middleweight division, where he defends his undisputed championship in a long-awaited trilogy clash with Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin (42-1-1, 37KOs).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Jahmal Harvey, Rashida Ellis, Rahim Gonzales Target 2024 Olympic Games
USA Boxing’s reigning World champions – Maryland featherweight Jahmal Harvey, Massachusetts lightweight Rashida Ellis and Nevada light heavyweight Rahim Gonzales – have all decided, albeit for different reasons, to remain elite Olympic-style amateur boxers rather than join the professional ranks. Harvey is following his dream, Ellis taking...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva - Face To Face at Los Angeles Presser
In a press conference that broke new ground for the amount of respect and appreciation on display, Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and Anderson “The Spider” Silva showed that fighters don’t have to exchange insults to spread the word on a matchup that promises to deliver fireworks. (photos by Esther Lin)
Boxing Scene
Haney Throws Down The Gauntlet, Calls Out Gervonta Davis: "If He Wants The Fight, He Can Have The Fight"
A sly smirk comes across the face of Devin Haney whenever the name Gervonta Davis is brought about. For years on end, the two have fulminated back and forth in the public eye, with Davis usually ending their conversations with verbal threats. Haney though, regardless of indulging in the consistent trash talk, finds their verbal tirades somewhat extraneous.
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco: I'm a Big GGG Fan, But I Think Canelo Takes The Third
Diego Pacheco is ready to deliver on the big stage again - and does so on the undercard of a he goes for his first title against Enrique Collazo on the undercard of the trilogy clash between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night (September 17).
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Keyshawn Davis Eager For His Own Shot At Vasiliy Lomachenko
Keyshawn Davis is very much in the infancy stages of his career. But, regardless of having just five pro bouts under his belt, the former Olympic silver medalist is thoroughly enjoying his somewhat meteoric rise. Currently, the 23-year-old lightweight prospect views himself as more than just an upstart. In fact,...
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Poulsen-Petitjean Purse Bid, Fabio Turchi Suspended, More
French Y12 Boxing won the purse bids today for EBU super lightweight champ Enock Poulsen's mandatory defense against Franck Petitjean with a bid for 38,000 Euro. Danish Fight Night bid 35,343 Euro. The fight will go ahead November 26 in Creteil, France. Poulsen beat Petitjean earlier this year, but an...
Boxing Scene
Stephen Fulton Shreds Ra'eese Aleem: "He's Corny To Me, He Has Yet To Fight A Name"
For approximately two years, Ra’eese Aleem has continued to hoot and holler in the direction of Stephen Fulton. Most recently, after dissecting Mike Plania over the course of 12 rounds on September 4th, Aleem (20-0, 12 KOs) audaciously called for Fulton to face him in the ring. Ostensibly irritated...
Boxing Scene
Warren: Fury-Joshua Discussions On Hold Out of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says the negotiations for a fight with Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This past Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. That afternoon, the UK began an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn To Move Forward, Despite Eubank Sr. Threatening To Pull Son From Event
The next generation of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will move forward despite extraordinary efforts by Chris Eubank Sr. to sabotage the event. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Eubank Sr. plans to pull out his son, Chris Eubank Jr., from his upcoming fight with Conor Benn. The battle of second-generation contenders is scheduled to take place October 8 in front of a sellout crowd at The O2 in London. Eubank Sr. expressed concern over his son having to shrink down to the agreed-upon maximum contracted limit of 157 pounds.
Boxing Scene
David Nyika, Hemi Ahio Added To Haney-Kambosos Undercard
World class boxing prospects David Nyika and Hemi Ahio will follow in the footsteps of the great David Tua and showcase their talents to a bumper live free-to-air Kiwi television audience in October. TVNZ is to screen the pair’s clashes on the undercard of the undisputed lightweight championship rematch between...
Boxing Scene
Frampton: I'd Like Golovkin To Win, But This Will Be a Decisive Canelo Victory
Former two division world champion Carl Frampton is backing Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown, when he faces Gennadiy Golovkin in a trilogy fight. The contest takes place this coming Saturday night, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Their first meeting in 2017 was scored...
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Bivol Setback: When You Lose, You Need To Accept It & Keep Moving Forward
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez’s perspective on his decisive defeat to Dmitry Bivol has changed dramatically since their post-fight press conference. The four-division champion seemingly admitted defeat Tuesday, four months after Alvarez curiously contended that he did enough to beat Bivol in their 12-round, 175-pound title fight. Alvarez claimed in the immediate aftermath of his first loss in 8½ years that he didn’t lose more than “four or five rounds” to the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Jeison Rosario-Yoelvis Gomez To Be Part Of Showtime Tripleheader November 5
Yoelvis Gomez will take an intriguing step up in opposition in his seventh professional fight. BoxingScene.com has learned that the emerging Cuban southpaw has agreed to face former junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario next. Their 12-round, 154-pound fight likely will take place November 5 as part of a “Showtime Championship Boxing” tripleheader at a site to be determined.
Boxing Scene
Michel Rivera To Return To The Ring on Wilder vs. Helenius Card
BoxingScene.com has been advised that lightweight contender Michel “La Zarza Ali” Rivera (23-0) will return to the ring on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The fight will be part of the Deontay Wilder-Robert Helenius undercard that will be distributed by FOX pay-per-view. The 24-year-old...
Boxing Scene
Mikey Garcia: GGG Will Try F------ Hardest To Get KO, But I Think Canelo Wins
Former four division world champion Mikey Garcia is backing IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO super middleweight world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in the upcoming trilogy fight with Gennady Golovkin. The two rivals will collide on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Canelo is coming off a twelve round...
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Finale Gives Canelo a Chance to Solidify Legacy
When it comes to boxing, Canelo Alvarez doesn't want for much. He turned pro as a teen, was a champion at 20 and has made more money across nearly 17 years in the ring than legends like Joe Louis, Ray Robinson or Muhammad Ali ever dreamed. So it'd be natural...
Comments / 0