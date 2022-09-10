Read full article on original website
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Cinema Blend
Star Wars Is Apparently Going To Make Us Wait Even Longer For Rogue Squadron And Other Movies
Star Wars fans certainly haven’t been lacking for on-screen content in recent years thanks to what’s viewable with a Disney+ subscription. From The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Star Wars franchise has been thriving in the live-action TV realm, and animation fans have also continued to be covered with offerings like The Bad Batch and Visions. Conversely, we’re now coming up on three full years since the last Star Wars movie, The Rise of Skywalker, opened in theaters, and apparently the wait for Rogue Squadron and other movies set in a galaxy far, far away will be even longer.
tvinsider.com
Final ‘Andor’ Trailer, Jude Law in ‘Skeleton Crew’ & More From Star Wars at D23 Expo (VIDEOS)
The D23 expo has revealed more trailers and show updates than we can count. From the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians and the official Secret Invasion trailer to a slew of Star Wars updates, Disney+ has all of its franchise bases covered. Here, we’ve compiled a roundup...
‘Andor’ Will Make You Rethink ‘Rogue One,’ Says Diego Luna
The long-awaited Disney+ show Andor is finally ready to premiere , and its star, Diego Luna, says it'll make us see the events of Rogue One in an entirely new way. Overall, Rogue One was met with positive reception. It’s also the 20th-most lucrative box-office release of all time. That being said, it was a major departure from the rest of the series.
ComicBook
Spy x Family Cosplay Preps Yor For a New Mission
Spy x Family is on its way with new episodes, and that means all eyes are on the Forger family. The gang made fans fall in love when season one premiered earlier this year, so it is no surprise to see the fandom celebrating their return. And thanks to one cosplayer, Yor is getting all geared up for their next mission as the Thorn Princess.
The Best X-Rated and NC-17-Rated Movies in History
It’s almost unheard of these days to see a movie with an NC-17 rating. The adults-only designation was created by the Motion Picture Association of America in an attempt to replace the earlier X rating in the fall of 1990. The NC-17 came about after several decades of X being associated in the public consciousness with smut. As a result, the X was no longer useful for its intended purpose: To delineate movies that were inappropriate for children.
Rian Johnson Still Hopes to Make His ‘Star Wars‘ Trilogy
What happened to Rian Johnson’s Star Wars movies? It was announced shortly after his The Last Jedi came out that Johnson would create his own trilogy of Star Wars films apart from the main Skywalker Saga. But then Johnson went off to do other things — notably Knives Out, which then became a whole series of Benoit Blanc mystery movies — and Star Wars began to focus more and more on TV shows for Disney+ and less on big-screen spectacles.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
‘She-Hulk’: Every Episode 3 Easter Egg
This week on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law we have a lot to talk about. The Wrecking Crew is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s another X-Men tease, a Kingpin reference, and an appearance by the Sorcerer Supreme. But those are just a couple of the Easter eggs, Marvel references,...
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Should Be the Show’s Last
The following post contains minor spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5. There is no official word yet from Netflix on a sixth season of Cobra Kai, but nothing about the just-released Season 5 suggests it will be the show’s last. The season ends on yet another big cliffhanger, and in interviews series star Ralph Macchio has revealed that the production already shot footage intended for Season 6, if and when Netflix picks up Cobra Kai for more episodes.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Action Figures Revealed by Todd McFarlane
Ahead of this weekend's D23 Expo, comic book legend Todd McFarlane has shared a short video from the McFarlane Toys booth. Among the merch on display will be some action figures from Avatar: The Way of Water, James Cameron's sequel to the box office mega-hit that shook things up in 2009. McFarlane, who does Disney's Mirrorverse line and also DC's collectables line, shared the video on social media, lingering a bit on the never-before-seen Avatar figures. The D23 Expo will be the first time Disney has mounted a big promotional push for the franchise, which they took possession of when they bought up 20th Century Fox.
D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More
Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
‘Squid Game’s Creator Defends Upcoming Netflix Reality Show
Netflix has met with a little bit of backlash after deciding to create an ambitious reality show based on its hit fiction series Squid Game. The premise of the new show is simple enough. Squid Game: The Challenge will be the largest reality television show ever produced, featuring 456 entrants. They'll perform tasks, play games, and form alliances along the way. All of this is in pursuit of a $4.56 million dollar cash prize.
‘Weird’ Trailer: Daniel Radcliffe Becomes Al Yankovic
I would have thought that the genre-mocking Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story would have slowed down the onslaught of bad musical biopics. But it did nothing to stop them. We need a new hero, to point out all of the ridiculous clichés in these movies, and perhaps convince the world that they need to stop. (Or at least try something new.)
Everything Coming to Netflix in September
September on Netflix sees the return of one of the streaming service’s biggest shows: Cobra Kai, now back for its fifth season (and third on Netflix after its first two seasons debuted on YouTube). The ongoing battle between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do heats up with new alliances and even more returning characters from throughout The Karate Kid franchise.
‘She-Hulk’ Finally Explains Abomination’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Cameo
Abomination's story makes up a good portion of the plot in Episode 3 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and honestly, it clears up a lot of questions we had about the character. Instead of just being a random pop-in character out of nowhere, we get a better sense of who he actually is, what he wants, and why he was in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in the first place. Fans of the character were baffled, if not still excited at his appearance in Shang-Chi.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ EP praises the show for telling a simple story on a huge canvas
Executive producer Rick Famuyiwa says that The Mandalorian is a personal story that’s growing in scope. It was announced during the Star Wars Celebration 2022 that the director would be returning to the series as EP in season three, and now he’s living his dream of working in the Star Wars universe.
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
epicstream.com
Lucasfilm Boss Kathleen Kennedy Delays Release of Next Star Wars Film
There's no denying that the Star Wars franchise has benefited so much from streaming since Lucasfilm decided to expand the universe through a slew of Disney+ shows. Since 2019, Disney has consistently been giving fans quality Star Wars content which comes as a huge shocker, especially considering how lackluster the sequel trilogy was.
ScreenCrush
