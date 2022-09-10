Unfazed By $917M Write-Off In Q2, MicroStrategy Plans To Add More Bitcoin Using Proceeds From Proposed $500M Stock Offering

Tuesday's plunge could pull in some bargain hunters in the market. Producer price inflation report could set the tempo, going into the trading session. U.S. stocks could pick up the shreds after the ravages inflicted by an inflation reading that came in more than expected. The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a higher open on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the major U.S. averages recorded their worst single-day declines since the middle of June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO