Unfazed By $917M Write-Off In Q2, MicroStrategy Plans To Add More Bitcoin Using Proceeds From Proposed $500M Stock Offering

Vertical Capital Income: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Vertical Capital Income VCIF. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 7.1 cents per share. On Monday, Vertical Capital Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.1 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 -- and it has nothing to do with inflation. Explore: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobMore: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
US Inflation Data Expected To Show 8% Increase In August: What It Means For Interest Rates
This week's U.S. inflation data could set the stage for a third straight 0.75% rate hike from the Federal Reserve. What To Know: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from August at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday, and the data is expected to steer investor sentiment one way or the other ahead of the Fed's policy meeting later this month.
Keurig Dr Pepper Board Approves 6.7% Hike In Dividend
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc KDP Board of Directors has approved a 6.7% increase in its annualized dividend rate to $0.80 per share. The 6.7% increase, combined with the previous dividend increase announced in February 2021, will result in a 13.0% increase in cash dividends paid in 2022. The increased quarterly...
Why POINT Biopharma Shares Are Getting Hammered
POINT Biopharma Global Inc PNT shares are trading lower by 11.41% to $9.01 Wednesday morning after the company priced a public offering of 13.9 million shares of common stock at $9 per share. What Else?. All of the shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by...
Looking At General Electric's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on General Electric GE. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Tekla Healthcare Opps: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Tekla Healthcare Opps THQ. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 11.25 cents per share. On Monday, Tekla Healthcare Opps will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 11.25 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Biden Doesn't Want You To Worry About Today's Market Crash Or Inflation Numbers: 'Economy Is Still Strong'
President Joe Biden said the stock market is not reflective of the state of the economy in comments made after casting his vote at a local polling station in Delaware. What Happened: Biden said, “The stock market doesn’t necessarily reflect the state of the economy, as you well know. And the economy is still strong. Unemployment is low. Jobs are up. Manufacturing is good,” according to The White House.
Wells Fargo Slashes Price Target On This Stock By Over 71%, Also Check Out Other Major PT Changes Here
Wells Fargo cut the price target on Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA from $14 to $4. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila maintained the stock with an Overweight rating. Cabaletta Bio shares gained 0.9% to trade at $0.92 on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised the price target for Stryker Corporation SYK from $250...
Why Nikola Shares Are Rising
Nikola Corp NKLA shares are trading higher by 6.38% to $5.35 Wednesday morning after BTIG upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. The stock also appears to be rebounding following Tuesday's market selloff. Shares of several companies in the auto & auto component sector, including Nikola, were trading lower Tuesday...
