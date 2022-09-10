ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

DenverREADY gives free Bug Out Bags away as part of National Preparedness Month

By Nick Wills
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – An event being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday aims to get people ready to respond to emergencies as part of National Preparedness month.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management is hosting two events during September as part of a nationwide campaign that will provide free emergency “Bug Out Bags” to anyone in attendance.

Those events fall under the DenverREADY: Preparedness Program which is part of the National Preparedness Month movement, the theme of which is: Protecting your Legacy: The Life you’ve Built is Worth Protecting .

“Our office believes Bug Out Bags will help residents increase their emergency preparedness which will improve people’s overall resilience should they encounter an emergency or disaster,” Denver Office of Emergency Management Executive Director Matthew Mueller said.

The Denver Office of Emergency Management’s events for September

  • Sept. 10 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – Montbello Recreation Center – 15555 East 53rd Ave.
  • Sept. 24 – 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. – College View Recreation Center – 2525 South Decatur

You can register ahead of the Sept. 24 event to ensure that you get your bag, as supplies are limited.

Marcus Little Bear
3d ago

Key item in a bug out bag is a gun. If you don't have one the thugs are going to eat your lunch; and then eat you if conditions get bad enough. What caliber are they supplying in these bags?

Dan Blake
3d ago

what exactly is some kid going to do with that bug out bag ?I seriously doubt they even know what that means , they probably think it's a place for them to put the insects they kill

