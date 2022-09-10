Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Body found in pond confirmed to be missing Purdue student
The identity of the body found in the pond near Harrison bridge in late August has been confirmed by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. DNA results identified the man as 30-year-old Minxi Yang, the coroner told WLFI earlier today. Yang, a graduate student in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, was...
Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5 Indiana men
LANSING, Mich. — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board said in its final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash...
WLFI.com
Identity of body found in West Lafayette pond released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
vincennespbs.org
Road work continues in Southern Indiana
Some road closings are happening this week throughout Southern Indiana. In Daviess County State Road 358 is closing between County Roads 300-East and 425 East which is just south of Elnora. Pipe replacement work is being done and the road will be reopened by the end of the week. The detour is State Road 57 to State Road 58.
2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Indiana hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Two people were killed and two others were injured after a shooting at an Indiana hotel on Saturday night, authorities said. According to the Plainfield Police Department, officers were called to the White House Suites at about 9:25 p.m. EDT, WISH-TV reported. All of the victims...
WTOL-TV
More than 30 dogs seized in Indiana
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are reportedly doing much better after being found in "deplorable conditions." The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department seized 32 German shepherds and one Rottweiler that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check Friday, Sept. 9.
State Police: Route 1 reopen after deadly crash
Update at 5:11 p.m. on 9/12/2022 The Vermilion County Coroner has identified the victim of Monday’s crash on Route 1. Coroner Jane McFadden said the victim’s name is Madison R. Baker. She was 21 years old and lived in Georgetown. The Illinois State Police and McFadden’s office are continuing to investigate the crash and her […]
Silver Alert canceled for missing 19-year-old from central Indiana
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 19-year-old woman who was missing from central Indiana. The Carmel Police Department was investigating the disappearance of Chloe Bass, who was last seen Sunday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. At the time the alert was issued, Indiana...
Escaped Lafayette criminal tied to deadly shooting nabbed in Arkansas
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A wanted Lafayette man who was named a person of interest in a deadly shooting that occurred in a Walmart parking lot on Sunday was captured in Arkansas after cutting off his home detention bracelet and fleeing the state. Anthony J. Perez, 28, was apprehended in downtown Little Rock at approximately 1:30 […]
WLFI.com
Driver ejected from vehicle in Romney rollover
ROMNEY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County Sheriff Bob Goldsmith has confirmed a juvenile male driver was ejected from a vehicle in Saturday night's single-vehicle rollover at 11943 S 400 W in Romney. Goldsmith also confirmed the driver suffered broken bones. Two juvenile female passengers complained of pain to authorities...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Police Believe A Cold Case Can Be Solved
The unsolved murder of IU honor student more than 40 years ago is back in the news today. 20-year-old Ann Louise Harmeier was headed to Bloomington on September 12, 1977, when her car died near Martinsville. Authorities discovered the car a short time later but there was no sign of the co-ed. Harmeier’s body was found five weeks later and an autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Officers with the Indiana State Police believe this cold case can be solved and are asking for help from the public. You can contact the Bloomington State Police Post if you have any information.
visitmorgancountyin.com
Morgan County's Busiest Weekend?
We all have those weekends. You know the ones - when there's so much going on you just don't know how you'll get to everything? Morgan County has that problem every year in mid-September. Did I say problem? Well, I wouldn't really call it a problem... more like a fun opportunity for you to explore the entire county, visiting multiple fun fall festivals and events along the way!
Fox 59
Indy restaurant openings, closings: coffee, beer and healthy foods
INDIANAPOLIS — If it’s Monday, that means we’re updating you on what’s new on the local restaurant scene. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads returned to share the latest Central Indiana restaurant openings and closings, including new spots in Noblesville, Zionsville, The Fashion Mall and downtown. But...
Lawrence County woman killed in I-69 crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Lawrence County woman was killed in a crash near Interstate 69 in Greene County Tuesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was driving a Honda Pilot south on I-69 just before 3:30 p.m. when he exited at U.S. 231, then crossed the road to get back onto the interstate.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Route 1 Crash Claims Life of 21-Year-Old Georgetown Woman
The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the victim in Monday’s late morning crash, at State Route 1 and 980 North Road in Westville, which closed Route 1 for much of the day. The victim has been identified as Madison R. Baker. This accident is...
1 dead after shooting at Howard County campground
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County said an argument may have preceded a shooting that left one person dead early Saturday. Officers were called to a report of a person shot at the Vietnam Veterans Campgrounds, located at 8313 E. 400 South, just after 5 a.m. First...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, IN (with Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Lafayette, IN, look no further! Based on ratings and reviews from locals and tourists alike, we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or American cuisine, these restaurants will not disappoint.
