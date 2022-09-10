Read full article on original website
Woodward-Granger to crown HOCO royalty Thursday
WOODWARD, Iowa — The court has been set and all that awaits is the coronation to determine who will be Homecoming royalty for 2022 at Woodward-Granger. The eagerly awaited answers will be revealed Thursday. Grace Deputy, Ellie Meier, Lindsay Mescher, Maddi Schuler and Audrey Simmons are the quintet of...
Perry Homecoming activities highlight Wednesday
The annual Perry High School Homecoming Volunteer Day will be held today throughout parts of the city as PHS fan out in groups to provide free community services. The yearly parade will line up at 5:30 p.m. in the PHS parking lot. The parade will begin at 6 pm. and travel down 18th Street to Willis Avenue. The route continues west on Willis Avenue until turning north on Eighth Street, from where it will progress to Pattee Street before returning east along McKinley Street back to the high school.
Committee formed to consider banning book from PHS English
The Perry School Board on Wednesday made appointments to an eight-member panel called the Reconsideration of Instructional Materials Committee, newly formed in order to consider a complaint lodged against a book used in Perry High School English classes. PCSD Superintendent Clark Wicks declined to share the title of the book...
Community enjoys Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner
WOODWARD, Iowa — A large crowd enjoyed the perfect late-summer weather Sunday evening for the first annual Woodward Fire Department Appreciation Dinner. More than 20 local businesses and organizations sponsored the free meal of hot dogs and hamburgers, which was served in the fire station, with the free-will proceeds going to support the fire department.
Work begins on new year-round attraction in Ames
AMES, Iowa- The City of Ames has begun construction on a new $4 million plaza across Clark Street from City Hall. In order to use this parking lot, the city has paved a new parking lot northwest of City Hall. “The City Council had a vision of a downtown Plaza,” said Corey Mellies, who is […]
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Middle school Jayette harriers run Monday
HUXLEY, IA — Seven young ladies represented Perry Monday in the two-mile girls middle school race at the Ballard cross country invitational. Perry finished 10th in the team standings, with Lily Myers the first of the squad to finish by clocking in 11th overall in 13 minutes, 45.1 seconds.
DMACC honors summer grads, releases scholar lists
Nearly 700 students graduated from the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Ankeny, Boone, Carroll, Newton, Urban and West Campuses at the end of the summer term, including nine Perry-area scholars:. Connor Post, Electrical Trades, Bouton. Jimmy Enriquez, Auto Mechanics Technology, Perry. Roselyn Gonzalez, Marketing, Perry. Brynley Hayes, Nurse Aide,...
“Touch A Truck” event persists despite the rain
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro experienced a decent amount of rain on Saturday morning, but it didn’t stop kids from getting up close and personal with a variety of trucks. The Des Moines Children’s Museum hosted their 3rd annual Touch A Truck event at the Valley West Mall. The parking lot was filled […]
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
'Shock and fear': Parent says sixth-grader was threatened while in school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Allegations of threats against students of color and those that identify as LGBTQ+ have some parents in the Johnston Community School District outraged. Now, those parents are calling for changes to be made. Temeshia Bomato is one of those parents. She has multiple children in the...
Iowa school district promises to end seclusion rooms use
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s second largest district, improperly and repeatedly shut students with disabilities in seclusion rooms and restrained them in violation of the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, federal authorities said Monday. The U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the federal prosecutor based in Cedar Rapids announced a settlement agreement with the Cedar Rapids district in which school officials have agreed to end the use of seclusion rooms and reform its restraint practices within 30 days. A justice department investigation covering three school years ending in 2021 found nearly 5,000 students with disabilities had been shut in seclusion rooms, restrained or transported away from class depriving students of hundreds of hours of instruction time.
Michael Dean Kempf of Perry
Michael Dean Kempf was born Jan. 25, 1951, in Maryville, Missouri, and died Aug. 28, 2022, at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa, at the age of 71. He was the son of Pauline Susan Kempf. As a small boy of 4, his mother died, and he was raised by his brother.
Iowa agriculture a factor in bad allergy season
DES MOINES – Fall seasonal allergies are causing more and more Iowans to seek out relief at their doctor’s office. A high pollen count in the air is to blame for seasonal allergies and according to pollen.com 22 of the past 30 days have had a high pollen count in Des Moines. Dr. Arun Gupta, […]
Developer purchases former Boone News Republican building with plans for apartments, commercial space
Sani Tadic laughs when he says his company paid $25,000 for the historic Boone News Republican building in downtown Boone. "It's in really bad shape and it's probably not worth that much," said Tadic, owner of Alfas Properties in West Des Moines. "Even the appraiser said it honestly probably isn't worth anything at all."
Bridge Collapse Causes An Oil Spill In An Iowa River
Cleanup efforts are underway after a piece of work equipment spills diesel into a nearby river. Last Thursday, the Iowa DNR received a call about a crane that fell over into the West Nodaway River after a bridge collapse in Cass County. According to initial reports, around 20 gallons of diesel and engine fuel spilled from the crane.
Waukee homeowners concerned over mysterious dog death
WAUKEE, Iowa — Andrew Dewein, of Waukee, said the things people throw over his fence are getting out of hand. He lives along the Heart of the Warrior Trail with his family and two dogs. And after hearing one of his neighbors' dogs died from eating something that was thrown over their fence, he just wants it to stop.
Johnston schools double down on security after student brings gun to school
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Last week, the Johnston Community School District sent out an email to parents informing them of an incident where a middle school student brought a gun to school in their backpack. In the email, they also announced a new ‘clear bag’ policy for football games. Lynn Meadows, the Director of Communications at […]
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Two of the nine stores were sanctioned earlier this year for their hiring practices. The store hit […] The post Nine Walgreens pharmacies in Iowa hit with fines, licensing sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
