Hundreds of St. Louis volunteers to pack meals for 9/11 National Day of Service

St. Louis is one of a dozen cities participating in the 9/11 National Day of Service. Monday at Chaifetz Arena, 700 volunteers will gather to pack meals for people in the community.

The goal is to put together 200,000 meals. Nationwide, the effort should result in 2.6 million meals for local food banks.

St. Louis Area Foodbank president and CEO Meredith Knopp says the project was launched to turn a day of tragedy into a day of service, and food is a basic need for everyone.

“Food insecurity is a problem across our country,” said Knopp. “So it’s a great way for people to come together, produce these meals and get them out in the community to families who are struggling, especially with inflation being so high.”

Before the work begins Monday morning, there will be an opening ceremony to commemorate why people are there. There will also be a tribute wall featuring the names of all those who lost their lives on September 11 th , 2001.

Knopp was stationed at Missouri’s Fort Leonard Wood on that fateful day. She believes it’s meaningful to share what happened, especially with children.

“So they understand and they can appreciate the service and the sacrifice as well as all those who lost their lives that day,” she said. “It’s important that those stories and that history is told and remembered.”

Employees from area companies are among the volunteers, as well as other people who want to help provide for their neighbors in need. They’ll work in two shifts beginning at 9 a.m. Monday. For more information on the National Day of Service, visit 911day.org.