Mother Of Two Denies Her Kids Right After Killing Them—My OpinionMary HolmanLas Vegas, NV
I 'couple-watched' at the pool in Las Vegas and it gave me hopeM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Raiders open the season with yet another exciting one-score game against the ChargersEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football: sluggish start too much to overcome at CalEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Jake Paul sends warning to Nate Diaz after finishing UFC deal: 'I'll slap the Stockton out of him'
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul is down to throw hands with Stockton’s finest. The YouTuber turned professional boxer is interested in fighting MMA star Nate Diaz – who just fought out his UFC contract this past Saturday with a submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
Hasbulla Magomedov – known as ‘Mini Khabib’ – signs five-year contract with UFC after talks with chief Dana White
HASBULLA MAGOMEDOV has signed a five-year contract with UFC, according to reports. The Russian social media sensation, 19, is known as the "mini Khabib" after UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov. And while he is unlikely to follow in his compatriot's footsteps by fighting in the octagon, he is set to have...
Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos
A onetime UFC star, Paige VanZant is currently signed to All Elite Wrestling and Bare Knuckle Fighting. In addition to her work as a fighter, VanZant is also a well-established social media presence. She has amassed over three million followers on her Instagram account alone. VanZant has developed a knack...
Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'
Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff
Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
MMA Fighting
Dana White reacts to Nate Diaz leaving UFC: ‘No matter what Nate does from here on out, this is his house’
Despite Nate Diaz declaring plans to leave the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson, Dana White had nothing but praise for a fighter who has spent the last 15 years on his roster. “He’s been here forever,” White said of Diaz at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference. “It’s...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE
He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
Former UFC fighter Elias Theodorou dead at 34; MMA community mourns
Former UFC fighter and “TUF Nations” winner Elias Theodorou has died. Theodorou died Sunday after a battle with cancer. Sources who knew Theodorou confirmed his death to MMA Junkie after various reports surfaced online. He was 34. According to TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter, Theodorou was diagnosed with Stage...
Video: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva first faceoff for boxing match
LOS ANGELES – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva faced off for the first time ahead of their upcoming boxing match at Monday’s press conference. Paul (5-0) will take on the challenge many people have been asking for when he takes on former longtime UFC middleweight champ Silva (3-1) in an eight-round bout at 187 pounds on Oct. 23 in Phoenix.
Female NY Giants Fan Railroads Guy In Stands After Tennessee Titans Fan Throws A Drink In Her Face & Runs Away
Yesterday, the New York Giants shocked the NFL world by upsetting the Tennessee Titans 21-20. It was quite shocking, considering the Giants were one of the worst teams in the league last year, but with a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back, it appears that this is a new team that’s ready to make some noise.
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Tony Ferguson after suffering fifth straight loss at UFC 279?
UFC 279 went down this past weekend (Sat., Sept. 10, 2022) inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, an action-packed pay-per-view (PPV) card that left plenty of fighters feeling the post-fight blues, including Kevin Holland, who was absolutely demolished by Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event (highlights). And Ion Cutelaba,...
MMAmania.com
Idiot UFC fan heckles Khamzat for missing weight, gets phone slapped to the ground (Video)
Undefeated UFC welterweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev missed weight for his UFC 279 main event against Nate Diaz, then doubled down on his villainy by flipping off the disapproving crowd at last Friday’s UFC 279 ceremonial weigh ins. Blame the lack of muslims. Unfortunately for “Borz,” one UFC fan looking...
Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279
Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
MMAmania.com
Yan Xiaonan prefers eventual Carla Esparza rematch over big Zhang Weili title clash in China
Yan Xiaonan still has lofty expectations of herself in the Strawweight division. Riding the first losing streak of her 14-year career, Yan saw a long 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped against the now champion, Carla Esparza, in May 2021. With six of her wins coming in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) going into the bout, a title shot was well within grasp.
wrestlinginc.com
Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania
Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
WWE champ-champ Roman Reigns tops 2022 PWI 500, AEW’s CM Punk third
Undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns has been acknowledged with one of the most prestigious honors in the professional wrestling
MMAmania.com
UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 8
The Octagon heads from T-Mobile Arena back to the APEX tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) for the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After three straight episodes in which all three winners secured contracts, a mere four got their tickets to the big show last week. Dominant decisions from Ismael Bonfim and Karl Williams impressed the brass, as did Gabriel Bonfim’s first-round Von Flue finish and Vitor Petrino’s vicious knockout of Rodolfo Bellato in their main event rematch.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul proposes $5 million bet to ‘bitch’ Dana White
Jake Paul is looking to take out his second UFC champion inside the boxing ring and his third UFC fighter overall, having previously disposed of Ben Askren before capturing back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley, the second of which ended by way of thunderous knockout. Watch “The Problem Child” plank “T-Wood”...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong
UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
