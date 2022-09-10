ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
UFC
The Spun

Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady Before Kickoff

Even with all of the ongoing drama surrounding their marriage, Gisele Bundchen had a message for Tom Brady before tonight's game. Gisele has reportedly left the family's home amid friction over Brady's decision to unretire. She is reportedly not attending the Bucs' Sunday night opener in Dallas. However, Gisele did...
FOOTBALL
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star

They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE

He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Yan Xiaonan prefers eventual Carla Esparza rematch over big Zhang Weili title clash in China

Yan Xiaonan still has lofty expectations of herself in the Strawweight division. Riding the first losing streak of her 14-year career, Yan saw a long 13-fight unbeaten streak snapped against the now champion, Carla Esparza, in May 2021. With six of her wins coming in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) going into the bout, a title shot was well within grasp.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

Dolph Ziggler Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle For An Hour At WrestleMania

Dolph Ziggler has had an overwhelming amount of matches and opponents in his time with WWE. Ranging from feuds with John Cena to his legendary ladder match with the Miz, Ziggler has had an illustrious career. However, Ziggler has one dream match in his mind for the future, as he shared in an interview on "Casual Conversations with The Classic."
WWE
MMAmania.com

UFC ‘Contender Series’ results: Live stream play-by-play updates - Season 6, Ep. 8

The Octagon heads from T-Mobile Arena back to the APEX tonight (Tues., Sept. 13, 2022) for the latest episode of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+. After three straight episodes in which all three winners secured contracts, a mere four got their tickets to the big show last week. Dominant decisions from Ismael Bonfim and Karl Williams impressed the brass, as did Gabriel Bonfim’s first-round Von Flue finish and Vitor Petrino’s vicious knockout of Rodolfo Bellato in their main event rematch.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul proposes $5 million bet to ‘bitch’ Dana White

Jake Paul is looking to take out his second UFC champion inside the boxing ring and his third UFC fighter overall, having previously disposed of Ben Askren before capturing back-to-back victories over Tyron Woodley, the second of which ended by way of thunderous knockout. Watch “The Problem Child” plank “T-Wood”...
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 60 predictions: Early ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Sandhagen vs. Yadong

UFC’s residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, continues inside its APEX facility this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) when Cory Sandhagen faces Song Yadong in a pivotal Bantamweight battle. The latest ESPN+-streamed offering will also feature a potentially dynamite Middleweight battle between Chidi Njokuani and Gregory Rodrigues, as well as a Heavyweight tussle pitting Tanner Boser against Rodrigo Nascimento.
LAS VEGAS, NV

