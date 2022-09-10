Why the 2022 version of Stetson Bennett is different (and better) than years past

Stetson Bennett has always believed that he was a baller, but he showed it on the field in Georgia's week one demolition of Oregon. Statistically, he was splendid (he only completed 25 of 31 passes for 368 yards and three total touchdowns), but most impressive was his swagger and overall command of the offense. He led the Georgia offense to points on every drive he orchestrated and put them away, seemingly without a hitch.

If he didn't do it in the National Championship, the former walk-on put any remaining critics to bed after that performance. Brandon Adams joined CFB Gametime on Saturday morning to discuss the fifth-year quarterback and how this season feels different than it has in past years.

"If there's anything that I take away from Saturday, it's just the way that Stetson had control of that offense and the way he looks," Jon Chuckery said. "Something looks different than even last year. He just looks like a guy who knows who he is at this point, and knows that this is his team."

One would think that those comments would have subsided following their run to the national championship. Bennett played through the constant noise from outside of the team, but he always had that chip on his shoulder and had that belief in himself. That, plus his elevated level of play on the field, breed the overwhelming confidence that he has in himself, but more importantly the confidence that his coaches and teammates had in him.

"That seasoned confidence is born out of experience and that's what he put on display last week," Brandon Adams told College Football Gametime. "I think that Stetson Bennett has been a good quarterback at Georgia. He had good moments in 2020 and some very good moments in 2021."

This edition of Stetson Bennett has ended all discussion and whatever remained from the naysayers in the peanut gallery. The Georgia Bulldogs have a leader in their quarterback, and now the people finally are starting to believe.