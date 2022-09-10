ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ochart Out as Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator

By Leo Morgenstern
 3 days ago

On Saturday, Philadelphia Phillies minor league hitting coordinator Jason Ochart announced his time with the team is coming to an end after three and a half seasons.

As of Saturday afternoon, Jason Ochart is no longer working in the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He made the announcement in a Twitter post, in which he thanked the staff, fans, and players for all their support.

He specifically singled out “The Daycare,” explaining how proud he was to see so many homegrown hitters producing for the big league club.

Dalton Guthrie, the latest addition to the so-called “Daycare,” had a big game on Friday night, recording his first big league hit and RBI. Guthrie is surely one of those minor league hitting success stories Ochart is so proud of.

In addition to praising the newest crop of hitters to reach the Major Leagues, Ochart also expressed his confidence in the player development system as a whole. He firmly believes it is in a much better place than it was when he first joined the organization. He is optimistic about Philadelphia’s future.

Ochart was hired as the Phillies minor league hitting coordinator ahead of the 2019 season. He is also the director of hitting at Driveline Baseball. He performed both jobs simultaneously throughout his tenure in Philadelphia.

Ochart suggested the decision to leave was his own, writing “After much thought, I’ve decided that it’s time for something new.” However, a tweet from Phillies beat writer Matt Gelb of The Athletic implies otherwise. As Gelb put it, “The Phillies are going in a different direction with their minor league hitting program after a year of evaluation.”

The two statements are not entirely contradictory, but it does remain somewhat unclear why Ochart and the Phillies decided to part ways mid-season. The team has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees Reveal New Harrison Bader Update

Since acquiring outfielder Harrison Bader from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Jordan Montgomery trade, the New York Yankees have not had a chance to see their new acquisition in action. The Cardinals placed him on the injured list at the end of June with right foot plantar fasciitis and...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Albert Pujols gives away historic home run ball for heartwarming reason

On Sunday afternoon, Albert Pujols made Major League Baseball history by hitting his 697th home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates, passing star slugger Alex Rodriguez on the all-time home run leaderboard, and pulling within just three home runs of the elusive 700 home run mark. It was a joyous occasion...
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Mike Trout is back to his MLB-ruling ways

Mike Trout has been the best player in baseball for the better part of the past decade. He has missed his fair share of time the past few seasons, but he is back on the field now and proving that he might still be the best player in baseball. On...
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols' 697th HR, moves into 4th, rallies Cards over Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. “There’s impressive and then there’s unbelievable,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “What we’re witnessing right now is legendary. You have to take a step back from managing the game and take it all in. It’s amazing.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Phillies seek to prolong win streak, take on the Marlins

Philadelphia Phillies (79-62, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (58-84, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (9-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Marlins: Edward Cabrera (5-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Marlins +111; over/under is 7 1/2...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
