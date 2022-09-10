This former NFL player has been accused of murdering girlfriend, burning her corpse

Former NFL player Kevin Ware , who was indicted in July for murder and tampering with a corpse, is set to appear in court Monday, according to records from the Harris County Sherriff’s Office in Texas.

Ware, 42, is accused of killing his girlfriend, 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski, said a press release from Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. According to a Houston Chronicle report , Ware burned Pomaski’s corpse before disposing of it in a Houston, Texas, ditch.

Ware attended Klein Oak High School in Spring before playing college football at the University of Washington, according to Houston Public Media . He went undrafted out of Washington in 2003 and played two NFL seasons with Washington’s NFL team and the San Francisco 49ers, said CBS .

Back in December 2018, Ware was convicted of intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in prison.

As of last spring, he was living with Pomaski. He was again arrested on April 19, 2021 for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in addition to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Shortly after, the couple held a party at their home on April 25.

Pomaski disappeared afterward and was considered missing for seven months. Her remains were discovered that December.

Betwee Pomaski's disappearance and the discovery of her remains, Ware was arrested yet again on June 11, 2021 for violating his bail conditions.

Court documents cited by the Chronicle show that investigators believe Ware stabbed, strangled and hit Pomaski before burning her. “According to medical examiner records, the primary cause of death has still yet to be determined,” CBS reported.

If convicted of murder, Ware faces the possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison, according to Ogg’s press release.

“Prosecutors presented the evidence to a Harris County grand jury, which determined there was sufficient evidence for criminal charges,” she said in July. “We will follow the evidence wherever it leads and apply the law equally to all.”

While a grand jury, after a review of the evidence, determined that there is probable cause for a criminal charge, Ware should be considered innocent until proven guilty. He was transferred to Harris County Jail on Wednesday and is expected to appear next week in the 209th District Court.

“Ahead of his court appearance, prosecutors asked that Ware be held on a $1 million bond, citing his previous criminal history,” said CBS.