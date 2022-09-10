ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Loyola Maroon

Residential hall renamed to honor Loyola’s first Black graduate

Loyola University New Orleans announced June 21 that it would rename Carrollton Hall to honor the university’s first Black graduate, Norman C. Francis. The former Carrollton Hall has been renamed to Blanche and Norman C. Francis Family Hall to honor both Francis, now 91 years old, and his late wife Blanche Francis. This project was led by the Historic Naming Committee that was assembled by university advancement last year, said Kedrick Perry, vice president for equity and inclusion at Loyola.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center

Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
MARRERO, LA
bizneworleans.com

Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

State blocks New Orleans flood funds over abortion

Louisiana’s Attorney General and Loyola alumnus Jeff Landry has pressured the State Bond Commission to withhold $39 million dollars in infrastructure funding for the second month in a row. The State Bond Commission – of which Landry is a member – is tasked with approving financing for projects across...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area

NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lora#Financial Aid#Accreditation#College#Lora Self Service#Project Luci
an17.com

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
islandernews.com

A getaway to soak up the musical energy of New Orleans

A few days' getaway from Key Biscayne to New Orleans is a great temptation if you have some free time (or enough energy for 11 hours of driving) and the desire to get to know the secret corners of a city that vibrates with jazz and soul. Alicia Fabregas /...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years

No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

