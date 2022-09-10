Read full article on original website
Loyola Maroon
Residential hall renamed to honor Loyola’s first Black graduate
Loyola University New Orleans announced June 21 that it would rename Carrollton Hall to honor the university’s first Black graduate, Norman C. Francis. The former Carrollton Hall has been renamed to Blanche and Norman C. Francis Family Hall to honor both Francis, now 91 years old, and his late wife Blanche Francis. This project was led by the Historic Naming Committee that was assembled by university advancement last year, said Kedrick Perry, vice president for equity and inclusion at Loyola.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Reader figures Scalise 'assistance' at different rate: And what about TOPS?
In his Sept. 5 letter to the editor, Mark Folse, a software analyst, would have everyone believe that Steve Scalise received $34,000 in taxpayer assistance for his education at LSU. Folse in his analysis of the tuition of 1989 vs. 2022 made the mistake of mixing apples and oranges. While...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
US Foods completes expansion of super-sized Louisiana distribution center
Distributor US Foods Holding Corp. on Monday said it has completed the expansion of its distribution center in Marrero, Louisiana, to expand its reach across that state and into Mississippi. The 205,000-square-foot facility, about 15 minutes from New Orleans, nearly triples the size of the previous one and houses an...
bizneworleans.com
Over 200 Ochsner Doctors Recognized on Annual ‘Best Doctors’ List
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – New Orleans Magazine’s 2022 “Best Doctors” list has recognized 205 physicians across more than 40 specialties from Ochsner Health and partner hospitals in the greater New Orleans area. Doctors from Ochsner affiliated hospitals and facilities accounted for more than 38% of the list, representing more than 45 medical specialties – including cardiovascular disease, family medicine, infectious diseases, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics, to name a few.
Loyola Maroon
State blocks New Orleans flood funds over abortion
Louisiana’s Attorney General and Loyola alumnus Jeff Landry has pressured the State Bond Commission to withhold $39 million dollars in infrastructure funding for the second month in a row. The State Bond Commission – of which Landry is a member – is tasked with approving financing for projects across...
NOLA.com
Inside the plan to house teens at Angola: Key new details emerge in federal court hearings
When they unveiled a plan to move some young offenders from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a high-security unit at the State Penitentiary at Angola, Louisiana leaders spoke mostly about how it would stem chaos at that single youth jail. Dozens of documents and hours of testimony in...
WDSU
Officers in tactical gear searching Broadmoor area
NEW ORLEANS — A heavy police presence is underway in the Broadmoor area of New Orleans. Officers in tactical gear and New Orleans police are searching the area with a canine. It is unclear at this time who they are looking for. NOPD has closed South White Street near...
This Louisiana City Named Best Place to Retire in U.S.
A Louisiana city is named the #1 city to retire in, according to a study from Home Bay. The data looks at several factors, including the number of residents above age 60 and the number of Medicare providers for residents. New Orleans is the number 1 place to retire in the U.S.
NOLA.com
Covington Homewood Suites hotel sold; being converted into 86-unit apartment complex
The Homewood Suites in Covington is one of thousands of hotels to be permanently shuttered in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, felled in part by the collapse in budget business travel. But the edge-of-town travel lodge has a chance at a new life. Developer Zachary Kupperman and his partners...
WDSU
'Gone through Hell': Families of workers on board Seacor wait for justice
NEW ORLEANS — Families of the deadly Seacor Power disaster are still desperate for closure after the horrific incident of the Seacor Power capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April 2021. There were 19 people on the Seacor Power ship when it capsized after venturing out into stormy...
an17.com
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
brproud.com
New Orleans mayor addresses recall effort
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is talking about the effort to get her out of office in the form of a recall. Fresh off last week’s announcement of more than $80 million in incentives to keep and recruit police officers some critics have questioned whether the city could continue to incentives once the American Rescue Plan money runs out.
999ktdy.com
Louisiana High School Teacher Assaulted by Student While Substitute Recorded Video on Cell Phone
A substitute teacher says she's appalled by a recent altercation that she witnessed at L.B. Landry High School. An altercation recorded by a substitute teacher who told WDSU that she only wanted to be identified as "Kourtney" is one of many recent fights at the school that has been caught on video.
islandernews.com
A getaway to soak up the musical energy of New Orleans
A few days' getaway from Key Biscayne to New Orleans is a great temptation if you have some free time (or enough energy for 11 hours of driving) and the desire to get to know the secret corners of a city that vibrates with jazz and soul. Alicia Fabregas /...
The Real Robert Mitchell, New Orleans radio legend, dead at 79
He brought great music, great humor and great talk to New Orleans for more than 50 years… Lonnie Matherne was an icon on the radio. Most people knew him better as Bob Mitchell or “The Real Robert Mitchell.”
NOLA.com
Lost after Katrina, the Club Desire was a cornerstone of the Ninth Ward for years
No ordinary day would suit the grand opening of Charley Armstead’s Club Desire in 1948: It had to be Mardi Gras. The ambitious proprietor made sure that his palatial 9th Ward nightclub stood out even on New Orleans’s most festive day, booking Dave Bartholomew’s Orchestra for the first night, placing advertisements in the Louisiana Weekly, sending trucks with music and loudspeakers into the neighborhood, and illuminating the night sky with klieg lights that could be seen for 20 miles.
New Orleans mayor refuses to apologize or refund $30K in first-class travel expenses
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is refusing to reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in travel expenses, including on first-class or business-class flights.
NOLA.com
RTA prepares for major bus route changes this month with ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach
After four years of planning and preparation, the Regional Transit Authority on Sept. 25 will launch a wholesale bus system reboot designed to speed the average trip and make it easier to reach Jefferson Parish. In a revamp sure to please some riders and irritate others, some bus lines will...
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor says she can't fly coach because it's not safe for black women
Here's an odd video from New Orleans where the mayor has the strangest excuse for why she took $30,000 from tax payers to fly first class from New Orleans to France and Switzerland. A defiant New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell insisted she had to fly first class on recent taxpayer-funded...
WDSU
$3 million granted to Metairie Towers rebuild; residents still battle insurance hassles a year after Hurricane Ida
METAIRIE, La. — Slow progress is underway for the residents of a Jefferson Parish condominium after Hurricane Ida left residents displaced for over a year. Metairie Towers Association Board and residents can now move forward on removing damaged material from the building after a $3 million loan was approved.
