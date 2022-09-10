Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Sightfull, a startup that tracks key business activities, raises $18M
The software became the first product from Sightfull (no, that’s not a typo), a startup that today closed an $18 million Series A round led by Dell Technologies Capital with participation from Norwest Venture Partners and Tiger Global. The new investment will be put toward product development and expanding the Sightfull team, Liran said, with the goal of growing from 25 employees to 50 within the next year and opening an office in New York City (Sightfull is Tel Aviv-based).
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Dotcom crash history lessons, post-M&A strategies, climate tech heats up
What can today’s founders learn from the 2000 dotcom bubble burst?. The late 1990s were a fascinating time to work in startups and live in San Francisco. I didn’t need to be an economist to realize that many of the companies I worked for and patronized were lacking solid fundamentals: The same unprofitable startups that offered in-house massages, catered meals and laundry service were also purchasing Super Bowl ads and freeway billboards.
TechCrunch
VC still requires in-person connection, argues Madrona’s Matt McIlwain
What McIlwain does know is that “in-person human interaction is essential to trust-based relationships.” That’s partly why Madrona’s partners have themselves been meeting in the office every Monday and Thursday for nearly a year. It’s why 80% of the firm’s investments are funneled into startups in the Pacific Northwest, where Madrona’s team can visit with founders face to face. It’s also why, for the first time in its history, Madrona opened an office this past summer in Palo Alto, where others of its deals are getting done. (To lead that new office, Madrona brought aboard veteran VC Karan Mehandru, who has family in both regions and who co-invested in numerous deals with Madrona previously.)
TechCrunch
Facebook parent Meta launches startup accelerator with India’s IT ministry in metaverse push
MeitY Startup Hub and Meta’s effort, called XR Startup Program, will work with 40 early-stage startups and help them in research and development and developing workable products and services. Each startup will also receive a grant of over $25,000, the American giant said. The program, supported by Meta’s $50...
TechCrunch
Cultured meat startup Prolific Machines unveils its ‘Henry Ford approach’ to cell growth
Cultured meat, also known as cultivated meat, is animal meat, but instead of slaughtering the animal to get it, cells are collected from the animal and cultivated in a lab where they are then assembled into a structure of tissue that resembles the same meat we all eat. We’ve seen...
TechCrunch
Joonko helps companies pinpoint quality talent from underrepresented groups
Joonko, an early-stage startup, has come up with a way to help companies find candidates who have made it to the final stage of the interview process with another tech company without getting hired. Today the company announced a $25 million Series B. “We help companies source high-quality, vetted, underrepresented...
TechCrunch
Chameleon raises cash to help SaaS companies build better onboarding experiences
One recent, noteworthy shift in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) industry has been toward “consumerized” business models, Agrawal told me in an interview. Month-to-month payments from end-users are replacing annual corporate contracts sold to executives — one recent survey found that more than 50% of SaaS companies now leverage usage-based pricing. Tangibly, this means that the decision-making power is increasingly in the hands of the individual user, posing a problem for software vendors that lack a way to engage these users.
TechCrunch
Roku’s latest update adds short-form video, a universal save list and ‘continue watching’ feature
Many of the new features see Roku returning to its roots as a company that focuses more on connecting customers to the many streaming services they enjoy, instead of heavily pushing its own free streaming hub, The Roku Channel, and subscription platform. For instance, one new feature is transforming Roku’s...
FOXBusiness
Starbucks projects double-digit revenue growth as it 'reinvents' itself
Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz said during its Investor Day Tuesday that the largest U.S. coffee chain will see double-digit revenue growth as it continues to "reinvent" the store, customer and partner experience. Schultz, who will be replaced in April 2023 by incoming CEO Laxman Narasimhan, touted the company's success...
TechCrunch
Indian edtech giant Byju’s missed own revenue projections in FY21
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, reported a loss of $577.4 million in the aforementioned financial year, up from $32.9 million of FY20, it said. In an interview with TechCrunch, Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran said some 40% of FY21 revenue — because of the period of consumption and credit sales duration — were deferred to the subsequent year.
TechCrunch
Tighter VC capital forces AI startups to face the music
Deal value growth in AI startups was down 27.8% quarter over quarter in Q2 2022, with overall investments reaching $20.2 billion across 1,340 deals. Year to date, VCs have funneled $48.2 billion into AI startups across over 3,000 deals — which sounds healthy but actually represents a 20.9% year-over-year dip.
TechCrunch
Dear Sophie: Is there a way to keep working in the US after my J-1 visa expires?
“Your questions are vital to the spread of knowledge that allows people all over the world to rise above borders and pursue their dreams,” says Sophie Alcorn, a Silicon Valley immigration attorney. “Whether you’re in people ops, a founder or seeking a job in Silicon Valley, I would love to answer your questions in my next column.”
CoinDesk
Linux Foundation Project Will Tackle Digital Wallet Interoperability
The Linux Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to open-source software development, plans to form the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF), a collaborative effort to encourage the development interoperable digital wallets for a variety of use cases. The OWF will focus on building an open-source software engine that other organizations and companies can use...
TechCrunch
Microsoft patches a new zero-day affecting all versions of Windows
The zero-day bug, tracked as CVE-2022-37969, is described as an elevation of privilege flaw in the Windows Common Log File System Driver, a subsystem used for data and event logging. The bug allows an attacker to obtain the highest level of access, known as system privileges, to a vulnerable device.
TechCrunch
3 investors explain why earned wage access startups are set to cash more checks
The pandemic certainly played a big role in helping people understand the benefits of being able to treat their accrued salaries like a small bank account. While wage advances and payday loans have been around for much longer, they serve a very different purpose. With EWA, since you’re only accessing money you’ve already earned, there’s no risk of accumulating debt, and workers can better manage their finances.
TechCrunch
Construction tech startup Kojo rebrands, expands and lands $39M
Founded in 2018 as Agora, the company raised $33 million in a Tiger Global-led Series B round in August of 2021. It’s been busy since. Earlier this year, the startup rebranded to Kojo and expanded from serving just one construction trade — electrical — to eight, including mechanical, concrete, drywall, roofing, flooring, site preparation and self-perform general contractors.
New Penguin Edge IFC6720 Platform Enables Innovation for Video Content Distribution
TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- Penguin Solutions ™, an SGH ™ brand (Nasdaq: SGH ) that provides HPC, AI, and IoT technologies for edge, core, and cloud, today announced the Penguin Edge ™ IFC6720 application-ready platform designed to drive networked video content distribution in edge applications. Based on the Qualcomm SDA845 system-on-chip (SoC), the Penguin Edge IFC6720 platform is a turnkey box solution for dual simultaneous 4K displays with concurrent HDMI input and wireless content-sharing in an optimized, reliable and secure digital environment. This production-ready fanless platform enables AI-powered edge AV applications such as digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in areas such as enterprise and education. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005514/en/ The Penguin Edge IFC6720 application-ready platform from Penguin Solutions enables AI-powered AV applications for digital signage, including virtual and augmented reality innovations, video conferencing systems, and collaboration platforms in enterprise and education. (Photo: Business Wire)
Chernin Group & Management Company Night Inc. Launch Investment Firm Night Capital
The Chernin Group and Night, Inc. are launching Night Capital, a new investment company with commitments of $100 million, to acquire established consumer-facing companies in partnership with leading talent. Alexandra Moore, a former executive from Amazon who focused on mergers and acquisitions, will lead Night Capital as its founding managing director. TCG has also invested directly in Night, where TCG co-founder and partner Mike Kerns will be joining the board. Night Capital directors include Night founder and CEO Reed Duchscher, Night president Ezra Cooperstein, Moore, Kearns and TCG principal Jacob Smilovitz. “Night has been at the forefront of the talent ecosystem and the communities...
TechCrunch
Google closes $5.4B Mandiant acquisition
The internet giant revealed plans to acquire publicly traded Mandiant back in March, less than a year after Mandiant was spun out of its previous owner FireEye as part of a $1.2 billion deal with private equity firm Symphony Technology Group. Moving forward, Mandiant will operate under the auspices of...
TechCrunch
Groundcover lands $20M to help companies monitor app performance
The market for app performance monitoring (APM) is expected to grow to $6.3 billion within the next few years, according to one analysis. The reason? In large part the transition to digital was prompted by the pandemic, which increased the pressure on dev teams to ensure that newly deployed software doesn’t go sideways. According to a 2021 poll by New Relic — an APM vendor itself — 75% of companies expected to increase their observability spend in 2022, while 50% were in the process of implementing an observability practice.
