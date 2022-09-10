ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NJ.com

US changes names of places with racist term for Native women

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
MAINE STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Beware of black bear in South Jersey

There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students

JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
CRANFORD, NJ
Morristown Minute

Two New Laws Tackle Food Insecurity in NJ Schools

Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students.Morristown Minute. Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students. On September 9, 2022, Governor Murphy signed two bills aimed at combatting food insecurity in New Jersey’s students.
PIX11

10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Commentary: New Jersey Is Becoming a Hub of Education Entrepreneurship

When Ben Ashfield and Tammy Tiranasar couldn’t find their preferred educational environment for their two younger children, they decided to build it. Ben works in advertising and Tammy is an artist, but first and foremost they are entrepreneurial parents who want the best for their children. Last fall, the couple took over a vacated classroom space in Mountainside, New Jersey, and created The Village Electric as a full-day, colearning center for local children ages two to twelve, open five days a week. They launched with 45 kids and several teachers.
MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ
