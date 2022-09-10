Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,445 COVID cases, 13 deaths. Transmission rate remains below key benchmark.
New Jersey health officials on Tuesday reported another 1,445 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains below the key benchmark. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,402 on Tuesday, a 4% increase from a week ago and a 37% decrease from a month ago.
N.J. reports 589 COVID cases, 1 death. Positive test continue steady decline.
New Jersey health officials on Monday reported another 589 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death as positive tests continue to decline steadily from the summer. The seven-day average for confirmed positive tests was 1,318 on Monday, a 6% decrease from a week ago and a 42% decrease from a month ago.
N.J. reports 1,205 new cases, 4 COVID deaths. Rate of transmission ticks down.
New Jersey health officials on Sunday reported another 1,205 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths as the rate of transmission continues to trend in a positive direction. The latest rate of transmission is 0.87 — down from 0.89 on Saturday. A transmission rate below 1 is an indication that...
COVID omicron boosters now available in N.J. Here’s who is eligible and where to get them.
New COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available in New Jersey, redesigned to protect against the omicron variant. But the question looms: Will residents get the updated shots as fall and winter approach and coronavirus cases typically rise?. Experts hope so, because the omicron booster could help blunt the impact of...
US changes names of places with racist term for Native women
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. government has joined a ski resort and others that have quit using a racist term for a Native American woman by renaming hundreds of peaks, lakes, streams and other geographical features on federal lands in the West and elsewhere. New names for nearly...
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
N.J. is one of the last states to license police. Will it stop misconduct?
By the time the 31-year-old South Jersey cop pepper-sprayed a teenager in the face, the officer had already moved from one New Jersey town to another, landing in Woodlyne, where he later pleaded guilty to assaulting the teen. It was his ninth police department in a career that spanned less...
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
N.J. county settles case for $750K after woman says she was shackled during labor
A lawsuit filed by a woman incarcerated at a New Jersey jail, who alleged authorities shackled her during her pregnancy and throughout labor and delivery, settled for $750,000 earlier this month, according to the woman’s attorneys. The settlement comes after the woman, identified as “Jane Doe,” filed a federal...
Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students
JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
N.J. public workers bring fight over big health plan rate hikes to Murphy at Statehouse rally
New Jersey’s labor unions were undeterred by rain clouds over Trenton Tuesday as hundreds of government workers descended on the Statehouse in labor’s latest push to fend off massive rate hikes on health insurance premiums. A coalition of at least 14 unions organized the rally after Democratic Gov....
Two New Laws Tackle Food Insecurity in NJ Schools
Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students.Morristown Minute. Gov Murphy signs legislation to combat food insecurity among NJ students. On September 9, 2022, Governor Murphy signed two bills aimed at combatting food insecurity in New Jersey’s students.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
NJ public workers protest proposed higher health-care premiums
TRENTON – Public workers protested Tuesday outside the Statehouse Annex, seeking to pressure the state not to approve significant increases in health care premiums at a meeting Wednesday. Increases for public worker health plans vary from 12% to 24%, depending on the plan and whether they’re state, local or...
N.J. woman last seen in Delaware still missing after over 2 months, police say
A New Jersey woman last seen over two months ago in Delaware was still missing this week, according to the Delaware State Police, who issued a Gold Alert for her Tuesday. A Gold Alert is issued in Delaware to aid in the identification and location of a missing person, according to the state police.
Road around scenic N.J. spot will temporarily reopen, but security concerns remain
A winding, scenic part of Route 629 that parallels the shoreline of the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township and Lebanon Borough could tentatively reopen on Dec. 1 after the New Jersey Water Supply Authority’s request temporarily backed off an earlier plan to permanently close it because of security concerns.
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
Commentary: New Jersey Is Becoming a Hub of Education Entrepreneurship
When Ben Ashfield and Tammy Tiranasar couldn’t find their preferred educational environment for their two younger children, they decided to build it. Ben works in advertising and Tammy is an artist, but first and foremost they are entrepreneurial parents who want the best for their children. Last fall, the couple took over a vacated classroom space in Mountainside, New Jersey, and created The Village Electric as a full-day, colearning center for local children ages two to twelve, open five days a week. They launched with 45 kids and several teachers.
NJ natural gas rate hikes will turn us all into our parents (Opinion)
It’s going to be staggering and many who don’t pay attention to news will be blindsided. It’s going to cost millions of New Jersey residents a lot more to heat their homes, cook a meal and get hot water in October. Four natural gas providers were granted...
