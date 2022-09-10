Read full article on original website
First Trailer For The Mandalorian Season 3 Sees Mando Return To Mandalore And Teases Feud With Bo-Katan
The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 3 takes viewers to Mandalore and teases some explosive action.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’
If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far
The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
NME
Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series
A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
The Mandalorian season 3 trailer is here – and Baby Yoda's in trouble
Disney has unveiled the first trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. The trailer, which is very similar to the one that debuted at Star Wars Celebration, sees the return of Baby Yoda, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, and Carol Weathers' Greef Karga. The trailer begins Mando in the wake of season...
Tom Hanks Confirms He Almost Had A Secret Cameo In Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars has had some awesome cameos, but unfortunately Tom Hanks' role in Solo didn't pan out.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster
After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo
The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shares Aang's Surprising New Look
One surprising Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has given Aang a very unexpected makeover! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing quite the resurgence over the last few years as following a boom on streaming platforms, the series had found a whole new wave of fans who were introduced to the franchise for the very first time. This boom turned out so well that not only has there been a new studio formed to produced new animated series and feature film projects in the near future, but Netflix is also currently producing a new live-action series adaptation to bring out the franchise in a whole new way.
Lucasfilm releases new trailer for 'Willow' sequel series; Christian Slater joins cast
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The titular wizard in the Willow sequel series is told the world needs his magic again in the latest trailer for the eagerly awaited Disney+ fantasy drama. The 90-second preview, which once again features Warwick Davis as Willow, has already gotten more than 8 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday.
‘Devil in Ohio’: What to Watch After the Netflix Thriller
If you've already finished 'Devil in Ohio,' and are looking for your next Netflix series to binge, we've got you covered.
ComicBook
Viral Godzilla Cosplay Armors Up the Famous Kaiju
One awesome cosplay has imagined a whole new kind take on the famous kaiju by showing off a new suit of armor inspired by Godzilla! The famous Titan has been tearing through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the past few years, and although it had seemed to reach a climax with the end of the quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, this is far from the last time we will be seeing the kaiju in action. There are lots of new projects in the works expanding the MonsterVerse, and surely they will come with all new takes on TOHO's most famous giant lizard.
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’
Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
Every new Star Wars movie and TV show confirmed so far
Here's the lowdown on all the new Star Wars movies coming our way over the next few years
CNET
New Star Wars Show 'Skeleton Crew': Get a First Look at Jude Law in Space
The younglings sometimes get forgotten. Not in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a Disney Plus coming-of-age story about younglings lost in a galaxy far, far away. Fans got the look at star Jude Law in an image from the show at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. As we...
hotnewhiphop.com
"Star Wars: Andor," "Secret Invasion," & More Get Trailers At D23 Expo
The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public. For...
D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More
Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
Cinema Blend
Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’
Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
wegotthiscovered.com
Misguided ‘Star Wars’ sequel take forgets Dave Filoni directed a movie, and it sucked
Nobody in their right mind can deny that Dave Filoni is one of the best things to have happened to Star Wars in recent years, with the lifelong fan, multi-talented artist and filmmaker, and savant of the lore working his way up through the ranks at Lucasfilm to currently enjoy the title of executive creative director.
