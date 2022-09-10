ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The first official trailer for the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian was released at D23 Expo on Saturday and gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated new season which is set to arrive on Disney+ in February 2023, including the reunion of Din Djarin and Grogu as well as what's next for Din. The trailer also reveals glimpses of new faces in the upcoming season as well as a familiar, fan-favorite one from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: Babu Frik.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation’ on Disney+, A Goofy Sorta Sequel to ‘The Rise Of Skywalker’

If you’d just defeated The First Order and a suddenly-back-on-the-scene Emperor Palpatine, you’d need a vacation, too. And that’s where Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+ kicks off, with Lego versions of Finn, Rey, Poe, Rose, Chewy and the droids kicking back for a little R&R after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Wait, there are vacations in a galaxy far, far away? Just go with it…
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 First Teaser Trailer Revealed: Everything We Know So Far

The adventures of Mando and Grogu, a.k.a Baby Yoda, will continue in season 3 of The Mandalorian. The stakes have never been higher when season 3 begins. Mando will be dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. “You are a Mandalorian no more,” Mando is told in the teaser trailer. No matter what life throws at them, at least Mando and Baby Yoda are facing it together.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosario Dawson
NME

Watch the trailer for Disney’s ‘Willow’ sequel series

A new trailer has been released for the revival series of Willow at Disney’s D23 Expo – check it out above. The footage debuted during the Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios presentation on Saturday (September 10), which featured announcements about future shows and films across the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Werewolf by Night Confirmed by Marvel With New Trailer and Poster

After months of work, rumors, leaks, and news on the project, Marvel Studios has finally confirmed the existence of the Werewolf by Night special for Disney+. Composer Michael Giacchino will make his directorial debut with the special which is said to include none only the titular lycanthrope but other horror-centric Marvel characters like Elsa Bloodstone and Man-Thing. Gael García Bernal (Old, Coco) will star in the upcoming special, playing the lead werewolf, playing a version of the character that uses music to control his transformations. Joining him in the Marvel Studios production will be Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone as well.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tales Of The Jedi#Sheds#Anthology Series
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Reveals First Look at Sabine Wren at D23 Expo

The newest look at Star Wars: Ahsoka was released at today's D23 Expo. During Lucasfilm's portion of the panel on Saturday, a behind-the-scenes look at Natasha Liu Bordizzo as the live-action version of Sabine Wren was revealed to the audience. Sabine originated in Star Wars: Rebels, and the photo of Bordizzo in character shows her glancing at a mural of her and her Rebels crewmates in the show's art style.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shares Aang's Surprising New Look

One surprising Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay has given Aang a very unexpected makeover! Avatar: The Last Airbender has been experiencing quite the resurgence over the last few years as following a boom on streaming platforms, the series had found a whole new wave of fans who were introduced to the franchise for the very first time. This boom turned out so well that not only has there been a new studio formed to produced new animated series and feature film projects in the near future, but Netflix is also currently producing a new live-action series adaptation to bring out the franchise in a whole new way.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Viral Godzilla Cosplay Armors Up the Famous Kaiju

One awesome cosplay has imagined a whole new kind take on the famous kaiju by showing off a new suit of armor inspired by Godzilla! The famous Titan has been tearing through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the past few years, and although it had seemed to reach a climax with the end of the quadrilogy in Godzilla vs. Kong, this is far from the last time we will be seeing the kaiju in action. There are lots of new projects in the works expanding the MonsterVerse, and surely they will come with all new takes on TOHO's most famous giant lizard.
COMICS
TheDailyBeast

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ Is Even More Fun Than ‘Knives Out’

Mysteries are predicated on surprises, so it’s no shock to discover that Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery boasts deceptions, twists, and head-spinning revelations galore. What qualifies as unexpected, however, is the fact that Rian Johnson’s follow-up to 2019’s Knives Out is a wholly superior whodunit contraption, at once more complex, cunning, and laugh-out-loud amusing. Those with a love of intricate brainteasers and bold, charismatic performances are in for a grand time when the film—currently premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival—arrives as a veritable Christmas present December 23 on Netflix.Though it’s a standalone sequel that requires no familiarity with...
TV SERIES
hotnewhiphop.com

"Star Wars: Andor," "Secret Invasion," & More Get Trailers At D23 Expo

The highly-anticipated D23 Expo showcased numerous upcoming projects from Marvel, LucasFilms, and more, including Secret Invasion, The Mandalorian season 3, Werewolf by Night, and Star Wars: Andor. Although much of the content is withheld for attendees of the event, trailers for several projects have been shared with the public. For...
MOVIES
Deadline

D23 Expo 2022: All The Movie & TV News We Learned From Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, Disney+ And More

Disney’s movie and television studios including Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, Walt Disney Studios, Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, 20th Century Studios and Disney Branded Television revealed plenty of news at the D23 Expo, which ran September 9-11 at the Disneyland-adjacent Anaheim Convention Center. Highlights included panels loaded with cast and creatives behind almost every big Disney property, giving fans new looks at everything from Indiana Jones 5 to Disenchanted, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to The Little Mermaid. Included in the presentations were new announcements including Disney Animation’s ambitious next project Wish, starring Ariana DeBose, and Christian Slater joining the Willow remake. Disney D23...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy