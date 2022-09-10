ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama LB Dallas Turner gives his side of hit that injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers

Of all 15 Alabama penalties Saturday, the one with the biggest impact moved the ball only a yard. It came in the final minute of the first quarter when linebacker Dallas Turner’s hit ended the day of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. On first-and-goal from the two, the Longhorn passer jumped to throw the ball away just as Turner arrived. The hit drove Ewers shoulder first into the artificial turf, spraining his clavicle after a hot start to the game.
AL.com

What Alabama needs to fix before Arkansas, what’s looking good

An eventful two Saturdays opened the 2022 football season -- one that confirmed the preseason hype and another that threw everything into question. After a 55-0 dogwalk of Utah State and a 20-19 escape from Texas, the Crimson Tide is home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before Vanderbilt visits next week.
AL.com

5 Alabama football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled

Alabama is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Crimson Tide played the first half of a home-and-home with Texas last week, and the Longhorns make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2023. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 34), Arizona (2032-33), Oklahoma (2032-33) and Virginia Tech (2034-35). (The Sooners are set to join the SEC by 2025, of course, so that home-and-home will be subsumed into the conference schedule).
AL.com

2022-23 Alabama basketball schedule released

The full 2022-23 Alabama men’s basketball schedule is complete and includes a few huge games in the quest for a rebound from last season. Highlighted by games with Michigan State, Houston, Memphis and Gonzaga, Alabama won’t get much of a breather after a few early-season non-conference games. A...
AL.com

Alabama-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set

Alabama has the game time and TV assignment for its first SEC meeting of the year. The Crimson Tide will meet Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is 2-1 this season after losing to Wake Forest...
AL.com

Date set for Alabama-South Alabama basketball game in Mobile

South Alabama’s home basketball game with Alabama will take place on Nov. 15, it was announced Tuesday. Alabama released its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes a Tuesday-night trip to Mobile in mid-November. Jaguars coach Richie Riley later confirmed the date to AL.com. Though Alabama has traveled to Mobile for...
AL.com

UAB faces familiarity in first meeting with Georgia Southern

Will Rykard was absolutely sick to his stomach. Perhaps not in a literal sense, more metaphorical for the starting center of the UAB football team, but definitely a shared feeling among his fellow offensive linemen and teammates after gift-wrapping a victory for its opponent last week. “It definitely was a...
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5

FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
AL.com

Things you should never do at a college football tailgate

The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
AL.com

Birmingham ships 115 pallets of water to Jackson, Mississippi

The City of Birmingham partnered with the Christian Service Mission last week to gather donated water and supplies to help Jackson, Mississippi, during its water crisis. Jackson remains under a notice to boil tap water before drinking. In three days last week, the city collected 115 pallets of bottled water...
AL.com

Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Ernest McCarty Ford

Alabama’s largest automotive retailer has acquired a long-time Calera dealership. Ernest McCarty Ford announced that Long-Lewis Automotive Group has acquired the firm, as of Sept. 9, for an undisclosed amount. Quick Lane Calera Tire & Auto Center in Calera, which is an associated business, was also included in the...
AL.com

