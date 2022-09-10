Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom Handy
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
Alabama LB Dallas Turner gives his side of hit that injured Texas QB Quinn Ewers
Of all 15 Alabama penalties Saturday, the one with the biggest impact moved the ball only a yard. It came in the final minute of the first quarter when linebacker Dallas Turner’s hit ended the day of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. On first-and-goal from the two, the Longhorn passer jumped to throw the ball away just as Turner arrived. The hit drove Ewers shoulder first into the artificial turf, spraining his clavicle after a hot start to the game.
What Alabama needs to fix before Arkansas, what’s looking good
An eventful two Saturdays opened the 2022 football season -- one that confirmed the preseason hype and another that threw everything into question. After a 55-0 dogwalk of Utah State and a 20-19 escape from Texas, the Crimson Tide is home to face Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday before Vanderbilt visits next week.
Nick Saban ‘not complaining’ about controversial review from Texas game
Among the storylines coming out of Alabama’s thrilling win over Texas — Quinn Ewers doing his best Colt McCoy, a record number of penalties — one third-quarter play will be remembered for what it almost was. Facing a third-and-8 from his own 3-yard line, Bryce Young scrambled...
5 Alabama football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled
Alabama is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Crimson Tide played the first half of a home-and-home with Texas last week, and the Longhorns make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2023. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 34), Arizona (2032-33), Oklahoma (2032-33) and Virginia Tech (2034-35). (The Sooners are set to join the SEC by 2025, of course, so that home-and-home will be subsumed into the conference schedule).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers out 4-6 weeks with injury suffered vs. Alabama, reports say
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will miss 4-6 weeks with a collarbone injury suffered late in the first quarter of Saturday’s 20-19 loss to Alabama, according to multiple reports. Ewers suffered a sprain of the sternoclavicular joint in his left (non-throwing) arm after a hard hit from Crimson Tide linebacker...
With plenty to fix, one aspect of Alabama’s escape from Texas didn’t disappoint Saban
Lessons were not scarce in the Alabama football meeting room Monday morning. No doubt, the weekly good-bad-ugly film study with the full team present had plenty on the back end. The 20-19 win at Texas didn’t follow the script in several ways from breakdowns on in the secondary to a midgame offensive hibernation. And the 15 penalties. Bad.
2022-23 Alabama basketball schedule released
The full 2022-23 Alabama men’s basketball schedule is complete and includes a few huge games in the quest for a rebound from last season. Highlighted by games with Michigan State, Houston, Memphis and Gonzaga, Alabama won’t get much of a breather after a few early-season non-conference games. A...
Alabama-Vanderbilt kickoff time, TV set
Alabama has the game time and TV assignment for its first SEC meeting of the year. The Crimson Tide will meet Vanderbilt at 6:30 p.m. CT on Sept. 24 in Bryant-Denny Stadium. The game will air on the SEC Network. Vanderbilt is 2-1 this season after losing to Wake Forest...
RELATED PEOPLE
Date set for Alabama-South Alabama basketball game in Mobile
South Alabama’s home basketball game with Alabama will take place on Nov. 15, it was announced Tuesday. Alabama released its full 2022-23 schedule, which includes a Tuesday-night trip to Mobile in mid-November. Jaguars coach Richie Riley later confirmed the date to AL.com. Though Alabama has traveled to Mobile for...
UAB faces familiarity in first meeting with Georgia Southern
Will Rykard was absolutely sick to his stomach. Perhaps not in a literal sense, more metaphorical for the starting center of the UAB football team, but definitely a shared feeling among his fellow offensive linemen and teammates after gift-wrapping a victory for its opponent last week. “It definitely was a...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 5
FAIRFIELD (0-4, 0-2) AT RAMSAY (3-1, 2-0) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Legion Field, Birmingham. Last week: Fairfield lost to Jasper 34-26 and Class 5A sixth-ranked Ramsay beat Pleasant Grove 21-14. The skinny: Ramsay holds a 6-3 series lead, but Fairfield won last year’s game 28-24. It’s a Class 5A, Region...
Things you should never do at a college football tailgate
The SEC has some of the best tailgating scenes in college football, especially in Tuscaloosa and Auburn, and it only takes walking a few steps past a handful of tents on campus to see why. Fans setting up on Saturdays this fall must mentally prepare for the logistical planning and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
University of Alabama breaks two student enrollment records this fall
Alabama’s flagship university is enrolling its largest freshman class in campus history – one that, officials say, is its most diverse and “academically talented” ever. Total enrollment at the University of Alabama has climbed to 38,645 students, which is about 100 more students from its previous...
Birmingham ships 115 pallets of water to Jackson, Mississippi
The City of Birmingham partnered with the Christian Service Mission last week to gather donated water and supplies to help Jackson, Mississippi, during its water crisis. Jackson remains under a notice to boil tap water before drinking. In three days last week, the city collected 115 pallets of bottled water...
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
Happy National Arts in Education Week, Alabama! Here are some resources for young artists.
Many Alabama children are artists, but not every school has a teacher available to work with those interests. This week, to celebrate the National Arts in Education Week, Alabama’s Artistic Literary Consortium is visiting three elementary schools to introduce the arts in educational and exciting ways. The ALC aims...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Misapplied herbicide to cause ‘slow burn’ of greens, temporarily close Ross Bridge golf course
The Robert Trent Jones golf course at the Ross Bridge resort in Hoover will close temporarily because a mixture of chemicals was mistakenly applied to most of the greens and is expected to kill the grass. John Cannon, chairman of Sunbelt Golf Corporation, which operates the Robert Trent Jones Trail,...
Samford turns away Episcopalians, Presbyterians from event due to LGBTQ views, activist says
A campus minister at Samford University turned away Presbyterian Church (USA) and Episcopal Church college chaplains that asked to be included in a recent campus ministry fair because the two denominations have stances supporting same-sex marriage, according to the founder of SAFE Samford, an LGBTQ rights group. Brit Blalock, who...
Long-Lewis Automotive Group acquires Ernest McCarty Ford
Alabama’s largest automotive retailer has acquired a long-time Calera dealership. Ernest McCarty Ford announced that Long-Lewis Automotive Group has acquired the firm, as of Sept. 9, for an undisclosed amount. Quick Lane Calera Tire & Auto Center in Calera, which is an associated business, was also included in the...
Jefferson County Sheriff, Pleasant Grove police feud over SWAT team
A public feud between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Grove Police Department continues after allegations that the sheriff’s office SWAT team refused to help police during a standoff last week. Sheriff Mark Pettway on Tuesday held a news conference to refute allegations against his office,...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0