Alabama is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Crimson Tide played the first half of a home-and-home with Texas last week, and the Longhorns make the return trip to Tuscaloosa in 2023. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with Wisconsin (2024-25), Florida State (2025-26), West Virginia (2026-27), Ohio State (2027-28), Oklahoma State (2028-29), Notre Dame (2029-30), Georgia Tech (2030-31), Boston College (2031, 34), Arizona (2032-33), Oklahoma (2032-33) and Virginia Tech (2034-35). (The Sooners are set to join the SEC by 2025, of course, so that home-and-home will be subsumed into the conference schedule).

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO