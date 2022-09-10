Read full article on original website
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Pitbull gives metro Detroit everything on Can't Stop Us Now tourAndrew RothClarkston, MI
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
FOX Sports
Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Astros
Houston Astros (91-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-87, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, five strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -221, Tigers +180; over/under is 8 runs.
numberfire.com
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart sitting versus Astros Monday
The Detroit Tigers did not list Tucker Barnhart in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will take the afternoon off while Eric Haase takes over at catcher and hits fourth. Barnhart's first season as a Tiger hasn't been amazing, with the veteran catcher hitting .211 with...
Cardinals: Goldschmidt, Arenado, Edman form MLB best WAR trio
The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position this season – in large part due to three of the top WAR leaders in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals have been on fire since the MLB trade deadline and are finally being recognized as one of the best teams in all of baseball. Plenty of players are contributing to the Cardinals success this season, but according to WAR, none more than Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Tommy Edman.
numberfire.com
Eric Haase catching for Detroit Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Eric Haase at catcher for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Haase will bat cleanup and handle catching duties Monday while Tucker Barnhart takes a seat. Our models project Haase, who has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.3 fantasy points against the Astros.
Grading Aidan Hutchinson: 'He'll Be Better Next Week'
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Aidan Hutchinson did not light up the stat sheet in his NFL debut.
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
Astros’ Hunter Brown wins in return to Detroit
Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel hit two-run homers, Hunter Brown pitched six strong innings in his return to Michigan, and
numberfire.com
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal sitting Monday
The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Santiago Espinal in their lineup for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Espinal will start Monday's game on the sidelines while Cavan Biggio starts at second base and bats seventh against the Rays. Our models project 78 more plate appearances for Espinal...
MLB・
Detroit Lions Fans Brawled in the Stands and Streets During Eagles Game
VIDEO: Lions fans fight during season-opener against Eagles.
MLive.com
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games
We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
Twitter Reacts to Lions Loss: At Least It Wasn't a Blowout
The Detroit Lions only lost by three points to a team that soundly defeated them last season.
