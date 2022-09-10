ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tigers take home losing streak into matchup with the Astros

Houston Astros (91-50, first in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (53-87, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Hunter Brown (1-0, .00 ERA, .67 WHIP, five strikeouts); Tigers: Drew Hutchison (2-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -221, Tigers +180; over/under is 8 runs.
Tigers' Tucker Barnhart sitting versus Astros Monday

The Detroit Tigers did not list Tucker Barnhart in their lineup for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Barnhart will take the afternoon off while Eric Haase takes over at catcher and hits fourth. Barnhart's first season as a Tiger hasn't been amazing, with the veteran catcher hitting .211 with...
Cardinals: Goldschmidt, Arenado, Edman form MLB best WAR trio

The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position this season – in large part due to three of the top WAR leaders in baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals have been on fire since the MLB trade deadline and are finally being recognized as one of the best teams in all of baseball. Plenty of players are contributing to the Cardinals success this season, but according to WAR, none more than Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Tommy Edman.
Eric Haase catching for Detroit Monday

The Detroit Tigers will start Eric Haase at catcher for Monday's game against the Houston Astros. Haase will bat cleanup and handle catching duties Monday while Tucker Barnhart takes a seat. Our models project Haase, who has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel, to score 8.3 fantasy points against the Astros.
Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
