Halle Bailey Said Filming ‘The Little Mermaid’ Changed Her Life

By Tanay Hudson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 3 days ago

Halle Bailey.  Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The trailer for The Little Mermaid has debuted and as expected, Halle Bailey blew us away. In the sneak peek, we see Ariel swim through the sea until she reaches the sun and her eyes light up. She then showcases her sweet vocals as she sings “Out of the Sea.”

The Little Mermaid will be released on May 26, 2023.

While filming the remake of the Disney film, Halle Bailey said she and Ariel had some parallels.

“I’d definitely say coming into this film I was a lot more, I think, just young-minded and a bit more not sure of myself so much,” the grown-ish star told People. “The whole experience of filming, in more ways than one, mirrored Ariel’s journey of finding herself and her voice.”

Bailey said when she finished filming, she became emotional because she realized how much playing Ariel helped her grow.

“I remember at the end of filming, wrap day, I was just sobbing because I truly felt like I had come out of this cocoon with Ariel,” she continued. “This story has done so much for me and the filming process has really kind of changed my life. I’d definitely say it mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film.”

The 22- year-old singer/actress said she felt the pressure while taking on such a beloved role.  When she took on the gig, she had to tap into her inner child and channel what she felt while on set.

“Sometimes it can be overwhelming to take the character that everybody has loved and known for years and make it your own,” she continued. “But I just listened to the little girl that’s in me, and I listen to her and make her happy and then I know if I put my all and my passion and everything into it that I’ll give it my best. And I feel like I did.”

Take a look at The Little Mermaid trailer below.

