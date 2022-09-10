Plenty of sunshine Saturday for Oktoberfest in Fort Smith

Fort Smith's only beer brewery celebrated a fifth year in business in the Chaffee Crossing area.

And vendors joined the celebration in the historic district on Ellis Street Saturday next to the Fort Smith Brewing Company.

Roy Rogers, wife Alena and children Silas, 4, and Saul, 2, in a red wagon, were found where vendors sold items from knives to plants to artwork. There was pickleball and barbecue even fitness classes Saturday morning.

"We just wanted to check it out. We are usually tied up on Saturdays but we were all free and just decided to come and take a look at everything that is out here," Roy Rogers said.

He said one vendor, Rowdy, makes spray paint art.

"I've got a friend who does painting with like spray cans and stuff and he sells art with spray-can painting and makes some really cool stuff," Rogers said.

German music played on loudspeakers coming from the Fort Smith Brewing Company, where a celebration was expected to last until after dark.

The band Mule Kick Reckoning of Sallisaw, Oklahoma played some classic rock cover songs near food trucks and vendor booths. In the band was Randy Ellis, bass and vocals, Mike Benge, drummer, and Bill Rider on guitar.

Skies stayed sunny through the afternoon as temperatures warmed and the crowd picked up during the afternoon.