Columbia, MO

How Rock Bridge football head coach Matt Perkins is learning through a 2-1 start

By Matt Guzman
Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

To open the season, Rock Bridge football is starting 2-1, riding a two-game win streak — the latest coming against longtime rival Jefferson City in its first home game.

The high school's student section, known as the “Bru Crew,” showed up in its entirety for the game, even causing multiple delay-of-game penalties for Jefferson City.

Head coach Matt Perkins was enamored with his new home.

“(Being at home) was cool,” Perkins said. “I looked back a couple of times … I looked back and saw the ‘Bru Crew’ for the first time and it was jammed. It wasn’t like that at West Plains, so it was pretty special. They get rowdy.”

After being named head coach at Rock Bridge, Perkins knew that he was ready for a fresh start and a new challenge.

He gave one main reason as to why he decided to move hours away from his hometown — he felt comfortable.

“You start to stagnate,” Perkins said. “When I left Willow Springs (High School) to go to West Plains (High School), we were about a .500 team. I thought I could stay there forever and be .500, or I could leave and go learn and grow. … I started feeling stagnant, so I asked myself: ‘What’s the next challenge?’”

Going from coaching his high school alma mater, Willow Springs, to a neighboring high school in West Plains, making the move up to Columbia marked Perkins’ third coaching job in Missouri. During his three-year tenure at WPHS, Perkins amassed 29 wins with only six losses. That elevated success is something he hopes to bring with him to Rock Bridge.

“We have enough talent to compete probably with anybody,” Perkins said. “Physicality is where we lack … and I keep trying to remind myself that there are some ins and outs of the offense that they [the team] haven’t learned yet, as well as the defense. But also, I need to throw this out there: The character of our kids is really high. They want to be at practice. We have great kids.”

Going into halftime, both teams were tied at 14. Coming out of the break, however, Rock Bridge used the momentum from junior quarterback Sam Kaiser, who threw for three touchdowns in the second half, totaling five on the night.

“I thought playing at home honestly (was the reason for my performance),” Kaiser said. “Seeing all the people there, it was what we had been practicing for all summer and it was just really awesome.”

Of those five touchdowns, four were thrown to sophomore wide receiver Drevyn Seamon, who accounted for all of Rock Bridge’s points in the first half.

“Both (Kaiser and Seamon) have their own little skill sets that are pretty special and pretty unique,” Perkins said. “For Dre, Dre can just go by people. He’s a highlight reel on the track program. He’s an anchor for our speed. Thank God we got him for you know, this year and two more.”

By the time the fourth quarter started winding down, Rock Bridge had built their lead to 29 points. A late touchdown pass from Kaiser to Seamon helped ice the game as Rock Bridge cruised to a 49-27 win, extending their win streak to six games in the last six matchups between the two teams.

Though Rock Bridge emerged victorious, Perkins noted that the team still had improvements to make.

“It's a work in progress,” he said. “It’s a daily thing. In order to be a diamond, you have to do hard things. What it takes to be physical and tough enough, you have to go and you have to live that hard life. So we’ve got to be a little bit more disciplined in the weight room. We’ve got to be more disciplined on the field and in practice and take those moments to get better. That’s the challenge right now. We’ll get there. I know we’ll get there.”

Since 2019, Rock Bridge has had a combined losing record over all three seasons. It hopes to improve and reach a record that hasn't been reached before.

“I really want to take (our team) to the next level this year and get seven wins,” Kaiser said. “That’s my main goal. To take it one game at a time … and (Perkins) makes it so easy. He’s the best coach I’ve ever had in my life. So he made it really easy. We hit the ground running straight for our first team camp and we were on it.”

In only the third game of the season, the players have already noticed a big difference in the program because of their new coach. Perkins serves as a leader and role model for the team, bringing about a good relationship with his players to improve chemistry and morale.

As Rock Bridge players look ahead at their upcoming season, they hope to improve both on and off the field through hard work, dedication and through a strong leader, their new head football coach who never settles for feeling “comfortable.”

Being the starting quarterback, Kaiser mentioned the number one thing he’s learned from Perkins so far:

“Leadership," Kaiser said. "It’s so much bigger than I thought it was to help a team win … I think I’m really working on that and (Perkins) has really helped me. … I feel like I could talk to him about anything.”

Chris Kwiecinski is the sports editor for the Columbia Daily Tribune, overseeing University of Missouri and Boone County sports coverage. Follow him on Twitter @OchoK_ and contact him at CKwiecinsk@gannett.com or 573-815-1857.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: How Rock Bridge football head coach Matt Perkins is learning through a 2-1 start

