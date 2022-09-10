2022 BRONCOS SPECIAL SECTION | Why the Broncos intend to 'Let Russ Cook' in Denver

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before the start of the preseason game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Empower Field At Mile High in Denver. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

When the Broncos traded for Russell Wilson 188 days ago, their intentions for the nine-time Pro Bowler were simple.

"We'll build (the offense) around him," coach Nathaniel Hackett said sooner after the March 8 blockbuster swap with the Seahawks. "So what is it going to be? It’s going to be what Russell likes to do."

The Broncos have tended to many of Wilson's requests, from his own parking spot at UCHealth Training Center to offices for his own personal training staff to welcoming him into draft meetings to a new five-year $245 million contract to — and this is telling with a first-year, offensive-minded coach — allowing Wilson strong input in what they plan to do on offense.

None of this is a surprise, as many teams support their investment when they obtain a franchise quarterback. The NFL now is a quarterback-dominated league. Tom Brady in Tampa Bay and Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, among others, have put their own stamp on their respective organizations. Hackett, who was the Packers' offensive coordinator from 2019-2021, had a strong relationship Rodgers, who maybe has more freedom to call, adjust or ad-lib plays than any quarterback in the NFL.

That's why the Broncos intend to "Let Russ Cook."

"Let him do his thing," running back Javonte Williams told The Denver Gazette. "He's going to make something happen."

And why shouldn't the Broncos let Wilson "do his thing?"

Wilson has proven throughout his career that he's at his best when he's able to play free. Wilson also will be the franchise's 12th starting quarterback since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016, with all 11 before him flaming out in Denver or finding a more concentrated role elsewhere. The Broncos offense was abysmal those seasons, averaging less than 22 points per game the past six years. Last year it ranked 23rd in the league with 19.7 points per game.

In seven of Wilson's 10 seasons in Seattle, the Seahawks averaged more than 24 points per game and never less than 22. Something along those lines is what the Broncos hope to replicate. This is Patrick Mahomes' AFC West, after all. And they hope to unlock another gear from Wilson, who believes he's in his prime.

"I think for us, it’s just about letting Russ be Russ and watch him go out there and execute," Hackett said during training camp. "Supporting him and being there for him so we can continually bring that energy every day and that standard that he sets. I think he’s re-energized. He’s fired up, and we just want to keep feeding off that every day."

In Denver, Wilson is top chef. And the Broncos are OK with that, knowing it gives them the best shot to win on Sundays, which hasn't been easy the past six seasons. In Seattle, that reportedly became a problem and was one reason he was dealt to the Broncos. Wilson felt he wasn't always allowed to "do his thing" or didn't have enough of a say in the Seahawks operation.

Through OTAs, training camp and the preseason, that hasn't been the case for Wilson and the Broncos. Wilson has worked closely with Hackett, creating an offense he and his teammates feel comfortable in. It's gone as far as Wilson calling his own plays during team periods.

Said Lloyd Cushenberry, the center: "Whatever he says, go with it. Coach Hackett's in his ear calling the play, but he might want to run another play. It's in his hands. It's in his control."

Added Williams: "There's certain plays that the coaches don't even know because he makes them up on the fly."

Wilson has that freedom because he's earned, according to his coaches and teammates.

"He prepares himself to be able to be in a place where he can 'cook,'" wide receiver Courtland Sutton said. "He understands the game so well because he's studied it, he's been around it and he's seen so many defenses. I think all these defensive coordinators try to come up with different ways to manipulate their defensive schemes because of how smart he is. He sees it. He understands it. And he knows what he's looking for. He knows how to put guys in the position to be in to be able to get the look he wants... It comes back to his preparation."

That doesn't mean Wilson isn't working closely with the staff on what is best for the team. So far it's been a happy medium between the coaching staff and Wilson, who wants to put his team in the best position to win.

"I think there's a balance between what he thinks, the coaches think, we think. We all have to work together as one," left tackle Garett Bolles said. "And I think over the past couple years that I've been here that's not ever happened before. Now that it's happening and happening at a high level, it's fun to be a part of. And that's a credit to Russ pointing us in the right direction."

What the Broncos' offense will look like this season is unknown. But it appears Wilson has the keys to the car, with Hackett riding shotgun.

And that's how it was always intended, even 188 days ago when the Broncos changed the direction of the franchise forever.

"I want to paint a picture of every play," Wilson said. "Every time I step into the huddle, I'm not just giving them a play, it's the play, the only play, the only one right now. I think that marriage, that thought process between me and ‘Hack’ was really there from the jump.

"To be able to win it all, it takes a group effort — not just one side, it's all sides. Having to do it all together, marry everything up together to complement each other."

Now that marriage, which has been in the honeymoon stage so far, will finally be tested.