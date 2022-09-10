ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE COVERAGE | Air Force football vs. Colorado

By BRENT BRIGGEMAN
 3 days ago

Air Force needed just three plays to take an early lead over Colorado.

The Falcons, who lead 10-0 after one quarter, scored on a 14-yard Brad Roberts run on their first offensive snap. Colorado had the ball first but took a loss on the first play, then fumbled on the second when quarterback J.T. Shrout fumbled a shotgun snap and Christopher Herrera recovered.

Air Force leads 107-24 in total yards through the first quarter.

Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

Follow the action live as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman provides update via the Twitter feed below.

The Gazette has provided extensive leadup coverage to the game. Catch up by clicking the links below the Twitter feed.

Air Force facing a Wyoming team hurt by or aided by the transfer portal, depending on who you ask

The repercussions of Wyoming's transfer-heavy offseason can be interpreted differently on opposite sides of the Colorado-Wyoming border. To Cowboys coach Craig Bohl, losing 10 players to the transfer portal following the 2021 season was a brutal glimpse into the new modus operandi in college football. "I don't like it," Bohl said this past summer. "This has been a transition for me, but you're either going to evolve or you're not." ...
Breaking down the Troy Calhoun-to-Nebraska talk as the Air Force coach again has the rumor mill spinning

Air Force coach Troy Calhoun’s name is being floated by numerous national outlets as a candidate for the job at Nebraska. The knee-jerk response makes sense when considering... Calhoun currently runs a style of offense that would appeal to nostalgic Cornhuskers fans hurting for a return to the glory days.He has NFL coaching experience that bolsters his rèsumè yet has been stable and consistent at the college level — spending...
Air Force football lineup changes paid off quickly in victory over Colorado

A defensive position change paid dividends on the first snap on Saturday. Bo Richter, inserted into the starting lineup as a defensive end for the Falcons, threw Colorado quarterback J.T. Shrout for a 3-yard loss to open the game. And Air Force’s tweaks – some by design, some by necessity – continued to pay off throughout the 41-10 victory over Colorado. Zac Larrier carried the ball on Air Force’s third...
Pikes Peak Apex mountain bike race looks beyond Colorado Springs, adds foot races

An ambitious Pikes Peak region mountain bike race is broadening its horizons in its third year. Beyond the four-day challenge on wheels that starts Sept. 22, the Pikes Peak APEX will feature 5K, 10K and 50K runs and culminate with a festival and expo open to all at America the Beautiful Park in downtown Colorado Springs. With beer, food and live music, that Sunday after party aims to entice the larger public. ...
EDITORIAL: Toll rises for fallen Colorado law officers

It was just a month ago Colorado bid farewell to yet another fallen hero in law enforcement who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Andrew Peery, a SWAT officer with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, was responding to a reported shooting in the Security/Widefield area just south of Colorado Springs on Aug. 7 — and wound up giving his life.
