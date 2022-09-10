LIVE COVERAGE | Air Force football vs. Colorado

Air Force needed just three plays to take an early lead over Colorado.

The Falcons, who lead 10-0 after one quarter, scored on a 14-yard Brad Roberts run on their first offensive snap. Colorado had the ball first but took a loss on the first play, then fumbled on the second when quarterback J.T. Shrout fumbled a shotgun snap and Christopher Herrera recovered.

Air Force leads 107-24 in total yards through the first quarter.

Colorado is making its first trip to Falcon Stadium since 1974.

Follow the action live as The Gazette's Brent Briggeman provides update via the Twitter feed below.

The Gazette has provided extensive leadup coverage to the game. Catch up by clicking the links below the Twitter feed.