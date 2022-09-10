Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while crossing Mission Avenue in Oceanside on Friday, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a crash on Mission Avenue between Roymar Road and Foussat Road at 5:37 a.m. Officers arrived to find the victim with “significant head trauma and other significant injuries,” Officer Jennifer Atenza said.

“Despite life-saving measures attempted by an off-duty Camp Pendleton EMT, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene,” Atenza said. The victim’s name was not released.

Eastbound traffic on Mission Avenue was diverted at Roymar Road for several hours while the crash was investigated. The driver remained at the scene and fully cooperated with investigators. Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kevin Lissner at 760-435-4431 or email KLissner@oceansideca.org.