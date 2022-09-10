ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg Police investigate two homicides within hours of each other early Saturday

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
PETERSBURG − Petersburg Police are investigating two shooting deaths in the city within hours of each other early Saturday morning.

The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the area od Virginia Avenue and Bolling Street, Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss said in an email. The victim, a man, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center where he later died.

Chambliss said while police were at the hospital, a second gunshot victim came in with life-threatening injuries. That person is now critical but stable.

At this time, Chambliss said, police are not looking for a suspect in the Virginia Avenue shooting. No other details, including the names of the victims, were released.

About two hours later, Chambliss said, police responded to the 500 block of Cottonwood Drive in south Petersburg. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and killed. The identity of that victim has not been released.

The killings are Petersburg’s 14th and 15th of the year. At this point in 2021, the city recorded 11 homicides.

Anyone with information about the Cottonwood Drive shooting is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

