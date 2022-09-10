ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Kasak, 2004 boys basketball team among Riverheads' 2022 hall-of-fame inductees

By Patrick Hite, Staunton News Leader
 3 days ago
GREENVILLE — Amid the excitement of Friday's football game at Riverheads, the high school introduced its 2022 hall of fame class. There is an induction ceremony scheduled at the school Saturday at 5 p.m.

James Kasak

One on the best soccer players in school history, Kasak graduated in 2016. He was district and regional player of the year in 2015 and 2016, and added state player of the year honors in 2016 when the Gladiators won the state title.

Kasak broke the state record for goals with 75 in 2016 and currently holds the state record for most points scored in a season and most hat tricks in a season.

After Riverheads, Kasak played four years at Virginia Tech and was a two-time member of the ACC all-academic team. He was drafted by Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City after his college career, getting picked in the fourth round.

Alice Wardy

Wardy was a standout on the track for Riverheads, graduating in 2016. She broke the school record for career points with 792. Wardy also holds the school record for most points in a season with 362.

At the district meet in 2016, Wardy scored 60 points, winning the long jump, high jump, triple jump, 100 meters and 200 meters. She was the state champion in 2016 in the 200, and is part of the 4x100 relay team that set the school record.

Debbie Miller McKinley

McKinley won three letters in track, three in basketball and one in volleyball during her time at Riverheads. She is a 1990 graduate of the school. She won three state medals in track in the 800 and was also a member of the district and regional championship 4x100 relay team.

As a senior, McKinley won the Delatosso award, given to the outstanding student athlete in Augusta County. She attended the United States Naval Academy following high school, and then was commissioned second lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, serving nine years on active duty and 11 years in the Marine Corps Reserves until she retired as a major.

Gordon Johnston

Johnston was the school's athletic director from 1991 to 2006. He also served as the school's assistant football coach and was head baseball coach for four years. He also coached a year of softball.

Gordon hired former football coach Robert Casto, as well as former basketball coach James Corbett and baseball coach Rodney Painter.

Dylan Wade

Wade holds the school record for most career wins in wrestling with 164. A 2015 graduate, he was named The News Leader's wrestler of the year as a senior.

Wade was a three-time district champion, two-time regional champion and a two-time state champion at 126 and 152 pounds. Wade is the only wrestler in Riverheads history to win state championships in two different classifications, winning both Group A and AA titles.

He was also a three-year letterman in football and an all-district and all-region defensive lineman for the Gladiators.

Ty Phillips

Phillips earned nine letters in three sports combined. A 1996 graduate, he was a three-year starter in baseball, basketball and football.

Phillips was first-team all-district as a defensive back and running back his senior year for Riverheads. He rushed for 1,047 yards in 10 games as a senior. He is the assistant athletic director for facilities and events at James Madison University.

2004 Boys Basketball Team

The Gladiators finished 24-5 and advanced further in the state tournament than any other Riverheads boys basketball team in school history. They won the Shenandoah District regular season and tournament titles. In the state tournament, Riverheads beat W&L Montross on the road, then beat Twin Springs in Richmond in the state semifinals. Riverheads lost the state championship that year to Altavista.

Five members of the team — Brandon Tankesley, Josh Fox, Travis Brake, Justin Brake and Josh LaPorte — as well as head coach John Corbett have all been inducted into the Red Pride Hall of Fame.

Patrick Hite is The News Leader's education and sports reporter. Story ideas and tips always welcome. Contact Patrick (he/him/his) at phite@newsleader.com and follow him on Twitter @Patrick_Hite. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com

