Jackson, MS

Jackson water pressure stable, but city-wide testing not started

By Staff reports
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 3 days ago
Jackson’s boil-water notice won’t end this weekend, but pressure remains steady at the city’s O.B. Curtis water facility.

Pressure at the pant remained steady at PSI and all tanks maintained good margins over the last 24 hours, the city said in a release. All tanks maintained storage and noted gains in the last day.

Raw-water pump No. 4 arrived at the plant and was being placed on the pump platform to get it back in service.

The boil-water notice has been in place more than a month and the water crisis nears two weeks.

While investigative sampling of the water continued at the plant, the city was not ready to start sampling the distribution system. The city needs two straight days of clean samples at the 120 testing locations. So the boil-water notice will remain for at least two more days.

Some residents continued to report significantly discolored water on Friday.

The city continues to encourage citizens who have discolored water or low pressure to use the city’s tool at https://arcg.is/0LDmjb to report issues.

