Cindy Crawford & Lookalike Daughter Kaia Gerber Had a Glamorous LA Night on the Town

It might be surprising to hear that neither Cindy Crawford nor her lookalike daughter, Kaia Gerber, are currently at New York Fashion Week. Instead, the mother-daughter duo had a glamorous night out on the town on the opposite coast in Los Angeles. Crawford and Gerber attended the A Visible Man book launch party, in celebration of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful’s new memoir. So while it wasn’t a NYFW runway, it was definitely a fashion-related event. The 56-year-old supermodel wore fall colors with a burnt-orange cowl-neck top and a brown leather skirt. She paired it with a neutral clutch, a bold bracelet,...
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates ‘Bald Is Beautiful’ Day With Radiant Post Months After Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Quite possibly one of the most shocking moments of the year was when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards over a joke made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance. The actress has alopecia, which is a medical condition that causes hair loss. Pinkett Smith has been extremely open about her hair loss and how it has affected her. Today, she posted a radiant photo in honor of “Bald is Beautiful Day.”
