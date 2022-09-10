Read full article on original website
The Darkness' Justin Hawkins has explained why he appeared to wrestle the mic away from AC/DC singer Brian Johnson during their joint performance of AC/DC's "Back in Black" with Foo Fighters at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in London over the weekend. Metallica's Lars Ulrich sat in on drums for the song.
There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.
While many love Slipknot, you can argue that without Alice in Chains before them that things might sound a little different. Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently sang the band's praises, and more particularly that of the album Dirt, for Alice in Chains' upcoming 30th anniversary of Dirt deluxe box set.
You gotta love festivals. Lord knows a good portion of the acts do, as it is their chance to catch up with the rest of the music world and hang out and make new friends with some of the other acts on hand. And that's what appears to have happened at the Rock in Rio Festival this weekend as Post Malone was spotted catching Iron Maiden's set with some of metal's top players.
Last week, Post Malone shared a live video of him performing a soaring acoustic version of "Last Kiss," the 1961 Wayne Cochran song best known for the cover version released in 1999 by Pearl Jam. Over two decades later, it remains Pearl Jam's highest-charting hit. As the grunge legend goes,...
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Greta Van Fleet have really made a name for themselves over the last few years, and are one of the more popular young rock bands on tour nowadays. During a new interview, bassist Sam Kiszka revealed that the band is "pretty far into" their third studio album, and that it'll sound more similar to what they created during their days as a garage band.
Red Hot Chili Peppers are in the middle of a massive tour in support of their two new albums released this year, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen—their first new music since 2016's The Getaway. Though they've been playing huge stadiums such as Fenway Park in Boston and Soldier Field in Chicago, on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), they got a little more intimate with their fans thanks to a stop at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson has died, as the Swedish melodic death metal act revealed to fans on Wednesday (Sept. 14). The musician was 47, according to SNBC13.com. Andersson had joined Soilwork in 2012 and remained in the band until his death, as ThePRP reported. The seasoned guitarist was also a member of the offshoot hard rock outfit The Night Flight Orchestra along with Soilwork lead vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now. The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."
A new study has revealed the most popular baby names inspired by musicians in the United States. In an ironic twist, rapper DaBaby is not on the list, but iconic rock legend Jimi Hendrix is. Confused.com analyzed U.S. government data of the baby names officially recorded in 2021 and have...
In honor of the upcoming 30th anniversary of Alice in Chains' Dirt, pop culture lifestyle brand Funko is releasing a deluxe Funko! Pop figure set of the band this fall. The brand recently conducted a Pop! Talk interview with Jerry Cantrell and Sean Kinney to commemorate the new collection, where the rockers revealed the moment they felt they "made it" as a band.
Iconic southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd will apparently retire from touring over "the next year or so," according to the band's frontman Johnny Van Zant. Though Skynyrd's most recent album Last of a Dyin' Breed came out in 2012, they've toured tirelessly for over three decades now, performing at least a small handful of shows every year since 1987 [via Setlist.fm], which is also the year that Van Zant assumed the role as lead vocalist.
Now that we're less than a month away from the release of Omens, the latest album from Lamb of God, the band has dropped another hard-hitting single, "Grayscale." It's the third track to be released from the successor to 2020's self-titled record and continues in the same vein as its predecessors, bearing burly rhythms and neck-snapping grooves alongside lead guitar bursts that are a bit reminiscent of early '90s Carcass.
Everyone starts as a new artist at some point, and while it may seem like Shinedown have ruled active rock radio for an eternity now, they very much had lessons to learn early on. In a new interview with Ryan Castle for the Audacy Check In, Shinedown's Brent Smith says that it was 3 Doors Down's Brad Arnold that served as his mentor in the early days.
Nothing cuts as deep as an emotional wound felt from within, and that's something that The Cult embodies on their latest single, "A Cut Inside." With tribal undertones, the new single takes an introspective look at the slings of slights, and serves as the second release from the band's forthcoming eleventh studio album, Under the Midnight Sun.
I Prevail unclean vocalist Eric Vanlerberghe is the latest metal musician to reveal exactly how he learned to scream. Vanlerberghe’s first encounter with an “extreme” metal vocal happened when he was in eighth grade. “I went from a private Catholic school and moved into a public school… not wearing uniforms, seeing kids wearing metal T-shirts… I remember making friends with this kid and he burned me Metallica’s Ride the Lightning CD. I think it was 'Trapped Under Ice' and going, ‘Holy shit!’”
It’s a question you’ve probably asked yourself before heading out to see one of your favorite bands: How important are ear plugs, really?. Steel Panther drummer Stix Zadinia remembers exactly when he first suffered major hearing damage. It was in Arizona when he was about 21 years old,...
Legendary Finnish band Hanoi Rocks are reuniting to celebrate frontman Michael Monroe's 60th birthday. This marks the first time the band has been onstage together in over 40 years. Monroe's 60th birthday celebration will take place at the Heliniski Ice Hall on Sept. 23. The concert celebrating this major milestone...
Black Veil Brides are kicking off their next chapter by revisiting a feeling from the past. The band just released the new single "Saviour II," which if you're a fan of the group you'll realize is a follow-up to their early career track "Saviour." Singer Andy Biersack says, “Black Veil...
