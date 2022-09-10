AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now. The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO