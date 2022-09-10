ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Watch: UC Football Completes First Walk of Season Into Nippert Stadium

By Russ Heltman
 3 days ago

UC opens their home slate against Kennesaw State at 3:30 p.m. ET.

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats just made their first walk of the season into Nippert Stadium.

Watch them greet fans below as they get ready to battle Kennesaw State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ .

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is returning Monday, Sept. 19, with more than 40 restaurants participating. Tri-State restaurants will offer $26, $36, and $46 three-course prix fixe menus, with $1 from every meal going directly to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Restaurant Week will also donate $1 for the first 1,000 restaurant week meals served.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
