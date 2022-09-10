Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max review roundup: A trip to Dynamic Island
The first reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max praise the replacement for the screen notch and the always-on display. Most are unimpressed with the 48-megapixel camera, though. Some early feedback from reviewers on Apple’s newest top-tier handsets might help you decide if you want to...
iOS 16 does not kill older iPhone performance or battery life
Benchmark tests show that that performance of models as old as the iPhone 8 while running the just-released iOS 16 is at least as fast as with iOS 15, some increase with others see moderate slips. And some Apple handsets get a considerable increase in battery life from the latest update.
iPhone 14 Pro provides greater location accuracy
Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max support dual-frequency GPS for greater location accuracy. This is the first time Apple has added this feature to its products. Dual-frequency GPS is not a new technology. Select Android phones launched as far back as 2018 have had it, though it has not exactly gone mainstream yet.
Why iPhone 14 Plus is delayed until October
Three of the new iPhone 14 series models first reach customers on September 16, but not the iPhone 14 Plus. That’s on hold for three extra weeks. Apple didn’t explain the delay, but an analyst has the likely reason why: Cupertino can’t get enough of a critical component.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
What to expect at the Apple October product-launch event
Apple isn’t ready tho relax just because the September iPhone event is done. An Apple October event is almost certainly planned with new MacBooks and iPads. And maybe more. Here’s everything we’re expecting to be on the agenda. September and October Apple events are traditional. An October...
Is this the toughest iPhone 14 case?
Casetify made a bold claim when it released its Bounce Case for the iPhone 14 series on September 7, along with its upgraded Impact and Ultra Impact series cases. It said the Bounce is “the world’s most protective case for the mass market.”. “Tested to withstand over 156...
Increase in LED lighting ‘risks harming human and animal health’
Blue light from artificial sources is on the rise, which may have negative consequences for human health and the wider environment, according to a study. Academics at the University of Exeter have identified a shift in the kind of lighting technologies European countries are using at night to brighten streets and buildings. Using images produced by the International Space Station (ISS), they have found that the orange-coloured emissions from older sodium lights are rapidly being replaced by white-coloured emissions produced by LEDs.
How to leave the iOS 16 beta program
With iOS 16 now available to all, you no longer need to be enrolled in Apple’s beta program to get your hands on it. There are good reasons why you might not want to run prerelease software on your iPhone any more. Here’s how to pull your iPhone out....
Jewelry’s a Safe Bet in Times of Uncertainty, Say VicenzaOro Exhibitors
VICENZA, Italy — As the world grapples with geopolitical headwinds and inflation stifles economic prospects, jewelry is enjoying strong momentum as it has proven to be among the few sectors benefiting from the economic downturns, being traditionally considered a safe-haven asset. Exhibitors at the five-day trade show VicenzaOro, which closed here on Tuesday, were upbeat about business, with the U.S. leading exports.More from WWDBrands at the Who's Next, Impact and Bijorhca Trade ShowsHigh Neck: The Latest High Jewelry PresentationsHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This July Rising energy costs, the spike in gold prices and the sourcing of precious stones have had...
27 Things That Seemed Like Technological Breakthroughs 15 Years Ago But Are Now Completely Worthless
All this stuff felt like something out of the year 3000.
Powerful new Ugreen Nexode Charger juices 3 devices fast
Ugreen rolled out its new Nexode 140W Charger Tuesday, saying it “can charge as fast as any charger currently on the market, while also being able to fast charge three devices at once.”. The compact charger has three ports to charge MacBooks, iPads, iPhones and other devices. I plan...
Show off iPhone 14 with Totallee’s super-thin cases
Looking to protect your iPhone 14 without adding any bulk? Right after Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series handsets, Totallee offered its new collection of ultra-thin cases, including transparent options that verge on invisibility. At just 0.02-inches thick, Totallee’s new cases are truly thin. They’re about as close as...
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro get modest battery bumps
Alleged battery capacities of the iPhone 14 series leaked Sunday, seemingly confirming that Apple is using bigger batteries on all models except for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Cupertino giant does not officially detail the capacities of iPhone batteries. Various Federal Communications Commission and regulatory filings usually reveal this data.
Transfer files between iPhones and other devices effortlessly with this 4-in-1 flash drive
Sometimes a flash drive is the easiest way to transfer files between devices. This 4-in-1 Smart Flash Drive — with Lightning, USB-C, USB 3.0 and micro USB connections — is a handy gadget to add to your toolkit. 4 heads are better than one. Apple, like the rest...
iOS 15.7, macOS Monterey 12.6 arrive to fix security problems
IPhone users can now install iOS 15.7, which fixes almost a dozen security problems. Apple recommends the update to all users. That said, the update launched at the same time as iOS 16 – but there are good reason for the simultaneous updates. Plus, macOS Monterey 12.6 is out...
How to fix corrupted videos on Mac with Wondershare Repairit
This post on restoring corrupted video files is presented by Wondershare. Finding out your videos got corrupted is a drag. It can happen for a variety of reasons, but the result is usually that you can’t enjoy the video. That is, unless you can fix it. Wondershare Repairit is...
Go luxe with Mujjo’s new leather iPhone 14 cases
New iPhone 14 owners have a luxe choice of case in Mujjo’s new lineup of leather cases, with wallet or not. The company rolled them out the same day Apple released the iPhone 14 series. Mujjo said all the new cases include “machined metal buttons to optimize responsiveness.”
