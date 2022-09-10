Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy , Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.

A single-directional public EV charging station is also located in the visitor parking lot outside of FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain Pumped Hydro Storage Station.

The U.S. hydroelectric power facility is to V2G installation in the U.S. and includes a bidirectional charger. These chargers will be operated by Fertema Energy’s proprietary software platform, Which will charge EVs and send energy stored in the EV batteries to the grid.

Some of the energy that is stored in the EV batteries in the grid will be operated through the FirstLight operations team. This occurs during heat waves mostly. A clean energy transition is to enable EV fleet owners to store and discharge energy generated from intermittent renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This will be done by the Fermata Energy bidirectional charging system.

Northfield Mountain, FirstLight’s flagship facility, is New England’s largest energy storage facility. This giant water battery is capable of powering more than 1 million homes for up to 7.5 hours each and every day, making it an ideal solution to help other intermittent renewable resources like wind power decrease greenhouse gas emissions in the region. Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and Eversource to complete the successful installation of these V2G charging stations, which reflect our commitment to embracing new technologies and solutions to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future,” said Alicia Barton, President, and CEO of FirstLight. “As New England’s largest energy storage facility, Northfield Mountain is a fitting setting for this installation, as reaching Massachusetts’ goals of zero carbon emissions by 2050 will require contributions from a wide range of energy storage technologies – this will include large-scale, long-duration storage assets like Northfield Mountain, as well as promising new electric vehicle chargers like those being unveiled today.”

“It is exciting to see new and innovative clean energy solutions come to Franklin County, and I applaud FirstLight Power and their partners for making this investment,” said Representative Susannah M. Whipps (2nd Franklin). “Northfield Mountain is already a major contributor to the local economy in the form of tax payments along with good-paying union jobs, and this new V2G and EV charging stations will offer immediate benefits to both the regional electrical grid and to the public.”

One of the V2G bidirectional chargers installed at Northfield Mountain, New England’s largest energy storage and hydroelectric facility, will support the integration of renewable energy and grid stability during peak load hours. Courtesy of Slowey/McManus Communications.

“As Massachusetts charts a path to net zero, we need bold thinking and collaboration across the public and private sectors that leverage proven clean energy solutions and new emerging clean energy technologies,” said MassCEC CEO Jen Daloisio. “That’s what makes this initiative at FirstLight’s Northfield Mountain so exciting. It brings together several partners that have invested in an innovative solution that will enhance grid flexibility, demonstrating the potential to scale novel storage solutions across the Commonwealth.”

“We applaud FirstLight for their vision for a clean energy future and for being the first to bring this innovative technology to Western Massachusetts,” said David Slutzky, Founder and CEO of Fermata Energy. “EVs spend more time parked than being driven, and parked EVs are an underutilized, untapped resource that can support grid resilience when coupled with V2X technologies. FirstLight understands how EVs are both sustainable transportation and mobile energy storage assets.”

“The opportunity for bidirectional charging is enormous,” said Andy Karetsky, President and Founder of Skyview Ventures. “FirstLight’s adoption of this technology at one of its marquee sites should be a signal to the market about the value of flexible, distributed energy assets and the evolution of America’s energy systems.”

