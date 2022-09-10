ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday. One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater. “After tonight will take...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
TOLEDO, OH
10TV

Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Toledo, OH
Business
13abc.com

Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcy Kaptur
13abc.com

Ohio now accepting campus safety grant applications

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Monday that Ohio is now accepting campus safety grant applications. Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5 million that’s available in the Ohio Campus Safety Grant Program. “Ohio continues to make...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City leaders hold discussion on gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders, alongside candidate for Governor Nan Whaley, held a community conversation on gun violence at Scott High School on Tuesday. People at the event call the current state of gun violence in the city disturbing. " It affects more than just the one person, and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past weekend marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and here in Toledo, students are learning about the first-hand experiences of a firefighter who headed to the scene. Tom Eisel is a retired Deputy Chief for Sylvania Township Fire. He spent...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Roundtable#Linus Business#African American
13abc.com

Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gun violence continues to plague our city but there’s a multi-layered approach to help change that. From police to community-based programs, there are a lot of people with boots on the ground. Among the many options is a City of Toledo program that uses so-called Interrupters. There are currently nine interrupters on the streets right now.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More heated debate over a proposed concert venue in Waterville is expected. That’s why city council is hosting a series of public hearings at Waterville Primary. On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Waterville’s Planning Commission held a meeting at 6:00 PM, followed by a city council...
WATERVILLE, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton history on display through Open Doors program

Residents will be given a look at some of Ohio’s history this Open Doors program. The doors will be opened to historic buildings, including several locally, for viewing and tours. The state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of...
SWANTON, OH
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Community Policy