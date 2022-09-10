Read full article on original website
Related
13abc.com
Ohio EPA holds public meeting to discuss Aquabounty permits
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio EPA held a public meeting to hear comments and concerns regarding permits for the Aquabounty freshwater salmon farm permits on Monday. One permit is for the company’s wastewater treatment system, and the other permit is for discharging the wastewater. “After tonight will take...
13abc.com
Former Mott Branch Library rezoned to become Compassion Health Toledo Clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The building that was once the Mott Branch Library on Dorr St. stands empty. It’s across from the new Mott Library and in a neighborhood that many Toledo City Councilmembers would agree needs some development. “I do believe the neighborhood needs something there,” said Vanice...
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
michiganradio.org
Farms in six Southeast Michigan counties are major sources of Lake Erie toxic blooms
Michigan’s portion of the western Lake Erie basin spans 1.3 million acres in six southeast counties between Detroit and Toledo. It is a pastoral geography of market roads and farmsteads set like islands amid fields of corn. Near its center is Riga Township, home to 1,400 residents and where Pam Taylor’s family has owned a farm for 120 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13abc.com
Local groups to hold food distribution and resource fair in Hancock Co.
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Local community agencies and nonprofits are coming together to hold a food distribution and resource fair this week in Hancock County. The event, presented by the Food Coalition through the Findlay-Hancock County Center for Civic Engagement, will take place on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A lunch will also be provided by the City Mission at 12 p.m.
13abc.com
Toledo holding informational/listening session through end of October
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo will host public information sessions regarding ongoing projects and assistance programs at neighborhood public libraries throughout the city. Residents will have the opportunity to speak with City of Toledo employees about ongoing and new projects and also learn about financial relief opportunities in Housing and Community Development, Department of Public Utilities and Forward Toledo .
13abc.com
The Interrupter program is a community-based initiative aimed at reducing gun violence in Toledo
A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell. Hairstylist Moira 'Fingaz' Frazier on creating Sheryl Lee Ralph's sparkling ponytail braid. Updated: 6 hours ago. Moira Frazier is the head of the department for hair...
Toledo leaders react to recent violence in Library Village neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo's Library Village neighborhood is struggling with a spike in violence, with the third shooting since Saturday happening Monday night. The 15-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Save Our Community Commissioner David Bush and Toledo Deputy Safety Director Angel Tucker said...
RELATED PEOPLE
13abc.com
Ohio now accepting campus safety grant applications
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine announced Monday that Ohio is now accepting campus safety grant applications. Ohio’s 37 public institutions of higher education will be able to apply for their share of $5 million that’s available in the Ohio Campus Safety Grant Program. “Ohio continues to make...
13abc.com
Arts Commission looks to celebrate Glass City with Momentum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission hosts the 2022 Momentum Festival along the Maumee riverfront this weekend, celebrating the Glass City on September 15, 16, and 17 with community partners and friends to enjoy art, music, film, poetry, dance, and more!. Started in 2017, Momentum is a three-day festival...
13abc.com
City leaders hold discussion on gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders, alongside candidate for Governor Nan Whaley, held a community conversation on gun violence at Scott High School on Tuesday. People at the event call the current state of gun violence in the city disturbing. " It affects more than just the one person, and...
13abc.com
Retired firefighter shares 9/11 lessons
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This past weekend marked 21 years since the 9/11 attacks in New York City, and here in Toledo, students are learning about the first-hand experiences of a firefighter who headed to the scene. Tom Eisel is a retired Deputy Chief for Sylvania Township Fire. He spent...
IN THIS ARTICLE
13abc.com
Interrupters are part of a multi-level effort to end Toledo gun violence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gun violence continues to plague our city but there’s a multi-layered approach to help change that. From police to community-based programs, there are a lot of people with boots on the ground. Among the many options is a City of Toledo program that uses so-called Interrupters. There are currently nine interrupters on the streets right now.
13abc.com
Waterville residents weigh in on proposed outdoor concert venue
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - More heated debate over a proposed concert venue in Waterville is expected. That’s why city council is hosting a series of public hearings at Waterville Primary. On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Waterville’s Planning Commission held a meeting at 6:00 PM, followed by a city council...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton history on display through Open Doors program
Residents will be given a look at some of Ohio’s history this Open Doors program. The doors will be opened to historic buildings, including several locally, for viewing and tours. The state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of...
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
University of Toledo makes U.S. News & World Report top colleges list for first time ever
TOLEDO, Ohio — The University of Toledo made a bit of history Monday as it was included in U.S. News & World Report's list of top public and private universities for the first time ever. UT is ranked in the third tier, tied at 285 out of a total...
13abc.com
13abc Big Story: Labor strikes and the economy
More heated debate over a proposed concert venue in Waterville is expected. That’s why city council is hosting a series of public hearings at Waterville Primary.
Comments / 0