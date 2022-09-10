Read full article on original website
Aston Martin signs F2 champion Drugovich to reserve and development role
Aston Martin has secured the services of the new Formula 2 champion Felipe Drugovich as the first member of its driver development programme. Drugovich has won five races so far this season to be crowned F2 champion at Monza on Saturday – with a full round still remaining – and signed with Aston Martin on the same day. In his new F1 role, the Brazilian will become a reserve driver and is scheduled to run in FP1 in Abu Dhabi as well as the post-season young driver test.
Monza felt like an audition - de Vries
Nyck de Vries admits his Formula 1 debut at the Italian Grand Prix felt like an audition to try and earn a permanent seat in 2023. The Dutchman was called up as a last-minute replacement for Alex Albon after the Williams driver was hospitalized with appendicitis, and duly reached Q2 before finishing ninth in Sunday’s race at Monza. With seats still available for next season at Alpine, Haas and Williams — as Alfa Romeo is set to announce it is continuing with Zhou Guanyu — de Vries says he felt like he was able to provide an example of his potential to those who have vacancies.
De Vries keeps debut points after investigation
Nyck de Vries scored points on his debut in the Italian Grand Prix and escaped punishment for driving erratically behind the safety car. The Williams stand-in was only called up to replace Alex Albon on Saturday morning after the latter came down with appendicitis but produced a stunning performance to reach Q2 and then finish ninth after a race-long battle for points. However, an investigation after the race threatened to ruin his fairytale, as de Vries was summoned for braking unexpectedly in front of Zhou Guanyu when behind the safety car, but he was only reprimanded as the stewards took into account his status as a late replacement.
Herta could join Alpine F1 test next week
Colton Herta could join Alpine for a test at the Hungaroring next week to gain further Formula 1 experience while the team evaluates potential candidates for a 2023 race seat. Alpine has a test with its 2021 car planned in Budapest that was originally scheduled to include more running for reserve driver Oscar Piastri, but his impending departure to McLaren means the team can use the track time to look at other options. Alpine academy driver Jack Doohan is one who will get another run in the A521 — having previously done so earlier this year — and he is likely to be joined by Nyck de Vries after his impressive debut outing for Williams in the Italian Grand Prix.
Verstappen salutes ‘amazing’ Red Bull form, shrugs off boos
Max Verstappen praised his Red Bull Racing team for its “amazing” run of form after winning his fifth race in a row despite starting seventh at the Italian Grand Prix. The championship leader has won three of the past four races despite starting from lowly grid positions, securing victory from 10th in Budapest, 14th at Spa-Francorchamps and now seventh in Monza. As he moves within striking distance of his second drivers’ championship with six rounds remaining, Verstappen says Red Bull needs to enjoy the run it’s on.
Rasmussen closes Indy Lights season at Laguna Seca with second victory
Christian Rasmussen finished his rookie season with a flag-to-flag victory in the Indy Lights Grand Prix of Monterey race 2 on Sunday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Rasmussen, from Denmark, earned his second victory of the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires season in the No. 28 Road to Indy/Stellrecht entry fielded by Andretti Autosport. He started from the pole and led all 35 laps after finishing second in the first race of the weekend doubleheader Saturday.
Palou staying with Ganassi, Rosenqvist with AMSP for 2023
The saga surrounding Alex Palou and where he will drive next year has come to an end. “Alex Palou will remain in the No. 10 car with Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season,” his team confirmed. “The agreement affords him the opportunity to test cars in separate racing series, provided that it does not directly conflict with his IndyCar commitments. As always, we will support Alex as he seeks a second series championship with the team.”
'I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency' - Power
Will Power played the self-described “long game” in the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, and it paid off at Laguna Seca on Sunday when he joined the ranks of two-time champions. “I definitely gave up some wins just for consistency,” said Power, who claimed his solitary victory of...
GT Celebration crowns its 2022 champions
GT Celebration (GTC) crowned its 2022 Overall, East and West Coast Champions this past weekend at Circuit of the Americas after a successful season visiting some of the top tracks in the country. The schedule was selected to host eight event weekends that feature two races for each class. “This...
Marks wins at rainy Watkins Glen as Dyson clinches TA championship
In his first TA class start of the 2022 season, Justin Marks won the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in a rain-filled event where the new Pirelli 18-inch rain tire made its impressive debut. Marks started the race from the pole and led every treacherous lap in the wet. Second-place finisher Chris Dyson, who has led the point standings since the season opener at Sebring International Raceway, officially clinched the 2022 TA championship.
BMW CCA Foundation names 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September's Car of the Month
The BMW CCA Foundation and The Ultimate Driving Museum have selected the 1989 E30 BMW M3 Cecotto as September’s “Car of the Month Brought to You By Continental.” The campaign, which began in June, will spotlight one car each month until the remainder of the year, to help support The Power of M exhibit at the Museum, celebrating BMW Motorsport’s 50th anniversary.
VIDEO: Laguna Seca IndyCar pre-race report
Some championship points scenarios, a Sunday emergency in the paddock, a secret meeting between warring teams, silly season notes, crowd size update, and farewells to get you ready for the IndyCar title showdown with RACER’s Marshall Pruett. Watch below or click here.
Mazda MX-5 Cup: VIR - Race Highlights
RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Virginia International Raceway, watch them below:. Round 11:. Round 12:. The next rounds and 2022 season finale of the...
Ganassi IndyCar squad rues rough finish to 2022
Chip Ganassi Racing absolutely dominated the Monterey Grand Prix. On any normal weekend, such a statement would bring joy, but their enthusiasm was tempered somewhat due to the lack of race-winning pace for its two championship contenders. CGR’s Alex Palou led 67 of 95 laps and put in the drive...
Leclerc says VSC call not a Ferrari error
Charles Leclerc says there was no right choice for Ferrari to make under the early Virtual Safety Car despite a two-stop strategy that left him unable to fight for victory in the Italian Grand Prix. The polesitter led the early part of the race from Max Verstappen, who had climbed...
Over 30 cars for penultimate round of Radical Cup at COTA
Double-digit fields will take the grid for all three classes of the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series this weekend for the penultimate round at Circuit of the Americas. The big grid is a result of an influx of local Texan talent, young guns returning, fresh faces and a boost to the Platinum class, and is effectively a preview of the recently-announced Las Vegas World Finals event taking place in November.
Toyota did all it could to keep Kyle Busch - Wilson
Toyota Racing Development chief David Wilson says that the manufacturer worked hard to keep Kyle Busch in the fold before ultimately losing out to Richard Childress Racing and Chevrolet. “We have absolutely been right in the middle of it. I have been right in the middle of it,” Wilson (pictured...
Lundgaard raises game and wins IndyCar Rookie of the Year
For Christian Lundgaard, the 2022 Rookie of the Year crown is the perfect exclamation mark at the end of a season that started on a frustrating note, but became increasingly encouraging as time went on. “I think this race today might have been one of the better races we’ve had...
Palou looking ahead after missing IndyCar title hunt
Alex Palou saved the best for last in his 2022 IndyCar season, delivering his first win of the year with a display of dominance on a scale rarely seen in the final race at Laguna Seca on Sunday. The Spaniard qualified fifth, but started 11th after being handed a six-place...
Marko still hopeful of Herta Super License
Red Bull’s Motorsport advisor Helmut Marko says he still believes Colton Herta can gain a Super License and that the FIA has not rejected the request. Herta doesn’t have the required 40 points to receive a Super License in Formula 1 but Marko wants to put the 22-year-old in the AlphaTauri next year in place of Pierre Gasly, allowing the Frenchman to move to Alpine. While Marko had hoped for a decision from the FIA by Monza, on the grid at the Italian Grand Prix he confirmed Red Bull is still waiting.
