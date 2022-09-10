ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brainerd, MN

Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Kip Moore Set to Take the Stage Prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 23

NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway just got even more entertaining with the addition of multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore as the pre-race concert prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23. “I’m looking forward to being back at another NASCAR track, especially one like Homestead-Miami Speedway,”...
