Henderson County football comes up short against two-time defending state champion

HENDERSON, Ky. — Considering it was tied entering the fourth quarter against what's widely considered to be one of the best teams in the state, Henderson County has plenty of positives to reflect on despite suffering its first loss Friday.

The Colonels ultimately fell 31-17 on the road to Boyle County, the two-time defending KHSAA Class 4A champion. But they kept it close for the first three quarters to improve upon last year's result, a 48-14 loss.

They played with confidence and were not intimidated by maybe the toughest foe they'll see this season.

"The kids knew that all along," Henderson County coach Josh Boston said. "We talked about it all week. They knew up front wise that we can compete with them. We knew going into the game that we were giving ourselves the best chance to compete as long as we came out and we matched their physicality and their speed."

A determined Henderson (2-1) defense forced an early three-and-out to set up Jahiem Williams' 51-yard punt return to the house for a touchdown. That led to a six-point lead to end the first quarter, which might have been slight but felt significant against a team like the Rebels.

The Colonels then trailed by a score at the half before responding when Trajdon Davis found Jackson Pendergraft for his first touchdown pass of the season. Jordan Wright converted the ensuing two-point conversion, and Henderson looked poised to make a fourth-quarter rally.

Except, that comeback never happened.

Henderson surrendered two costly second-half interceptions and a lost fumble. It couldn't complete the necessary passes to pull off the upset, and Boyle (4-0) gained separation to stay perfect. The Rebels are only allowing 9.3 points on average.

Boston commended the Colonels' effort.

"The kids played extremely hard," he said. "I'm super proud of the guys and the way they competed. Going against a program like Boyle County, you can't ask for any more effort than what they put out last night."

Davis, a sophomore, experienced some growing pains at quarterback, though he was the team's second-leading rusher with 27 yards. While Henderson plans on rotating quarterbacks throughout the season to fit specific game plans, Davis is taking things one step at a time. Boston has taken notice of the progress he's made, such as throwing his first varsity score.

"Trajdon did a great job last night," Boston said. "He picked up some big plays and had a big game on the ground."

The Colonels finally return home on Friday for the first time since the Aug. 19 season-opener. Another unbeaten team awaits them, though, with Central Hardin (4-0). They'll continue to fine-tune their systems before district play begins at the end of the month.

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.