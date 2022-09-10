ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson County football comes up short against two-time defending state champion

By Treasure Washington, Evansville Courier & Press
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c3BzG_0hqBNuGs00

HENDERSON, Ky. — Considering it was tied entering the fourth quarter against what's widely considered to be one of the best teams in the state, Henderson County has plenty of positives to reflect on despite suffering its first loss Friday.

The Colonels ultimately fell 31-17 on the road to Boyle County, the two-time defending KHSAA Class 4A champion. But they kept it close for the first three quarters to improve upon last year's result, a 48-14 loss.

They played with confidence and were not intimidated by maybe the toughest foe they'll see this season.

"The kids knew that all along," Henderson County coach Josh Boston said. "We talked about it all week. They knew up front wise that we can compete with them. We knew going into the game that we were giving ourselves the best chance to compete as long as we came out and we matched their physicality and their speed."

Henderson County football:The Colonels opened with blowout win against Calloway County

A determined Henderson (2-1) defense forced an early three-and-out to set up Jahiem Williams' 51-yard punt return to the house for a touchdown. That led to a six-point lead to end the first quarter, which might have been slight but felt significant against a team like the Rebels.

The Colonels then trailed by a score at the half before responding when Trajdon Davis found Jackson Pendergraft for his first touchdown pass of the season. Jordan Wright converted the ensuing two-point conversion, and Henderson looked poised to make a fourth-quarter rally.

Except, that comeback never happened.

Henderson surrendered two costly second-half interceptions and a lost fumble. It couldn't complete the necessary passes to pull off the upset, and Boyle (4-0) gained separation to stay perfect. The Rebels are only allowing 9.3 points on average.

Boston commended the Colonels' effort.

"The kids played extremely hard," he said. "I'm super proud of the guys and the way they competed. Going against a program like Boyle County, you can't ask for any more effort than what they put out last night."

Davis, a sophomore, experienced some growing pains at quarterback, though he was the team's second-leading rusher with 27 yards. While Henderson plans on rotating quarterbacks throughout the season to fit specific game plans, Davis is taking things one step at a time. Boston has taken notice of the progress he's made, such as throwing his first varsity score.

"Trajdon did a great job last night," Boston said. "He picked up some big plays and had a big game on the ground."

The Colonels finally return home on Friday for the first time since the Aug. 19 season-opener. Another unbeaten team awaits them, though, with Central Hardin (4-0). They'll continue to fine-tune their systems before district play begins at the end of the month.

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Longtime Henderson County head coach dies

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Opening Day Set for New Daviess County Middle School

When I walked through the front doors of Daviess County Middle School for the first time as a nervous 11-year-old 6th grader in 1977, I was in awe...and terror. SAYING GOODBYE TO THE OLD DAVIESS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL. For the last five years, I'd been educated in one room. And...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released in Greenville Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

First day for students at new Daviess County Middle School scheduled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Daviess County Middle School (DCMS) will welcome students for their first day in the new facility on October 17, which is the Monday following Daviess County Public Schools Fall Break. Located at 3901 Fairview Drive, the new facility will have a gymnasium, media center, administrative offices and the cafeteria toward the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
City
Boston, KY
City
Hardin, KY
City
Henderson, KY
Henderson, KY
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
Old Washington, KY
Henderson, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Football
wevv.com

59 cases of COVID-19 reported in Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19. Of those cases, 56 people are healing at home, while 3 others have been hospitalized. The new cases push the total to 12,295 cases. According to the latest data, 127 people have passed away from complications of the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Windy Hollow Speedway to soon return to action

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Windy Hollow Speedway gets back to business on September 18. A flyer says there will also be a $350 win for the Figure-8 Scrapper event. Gates will open at 2:30 p.m., qualifying racers can come in at 5:30 p.m. and racing starts at 6 p.m. Windy Hollow Speedway is […]
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Crews battle large fire in Mortons Gap

Crews were battling a large blaze in Hopkins County, Kentucky on Tuesday. We're told the fire broke out at a structure across from the Pilot Truck Stop off of Highway 41 on Tuesday afternoon. You can see video from the scene that was shared with us below. Stay with 44News...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Khsaa#Rebels
14news.com

KSP: Owensboro man charged with multiple felonies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police arrested an Owensboro man for multiple felonies. According to a press release, those charges came from a chase earlier in the month. Officials say Henry Kellems was arrested, and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center on the following charges:. Wanton...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Rollover crash shuts down part of Oak Hill

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies in Vanderburgh County say a car rolled over Monday. It happened on Oak Hill Road at Aspen Drive just before 1 p.m. Deputies say an elderly driver ran off the road. Her car rolled and landed several feet down in a ditch. She was taken...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WBKR

Owensboro’s Impact 100 Announces Finalists for Thousands of Dollars in Grants

The women of Impact 100 Owensboro have given millions of dollars back to the Owensboro-Daviess community. Today they announced this year's finalists!. Here in Owensboro, the women of Impact 100 are known for their philanthropic drive to make our community a better place through funding different non-profit organizations and their projects that will help impact the entire community in which they live.
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wevv.com

Evansville man accused of striking victim with baseball bat

Evansville Police are investigating a battery report that occurred in an apartment on Jefferson Avenue Tuesday. Police say 39-year-old Avion Dez Lamar Drake faces a felony charge for allegedly striking the victim in the head with a baseball bat. The victim stated he was laying in bed when he heard...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

A List of Fall Events in Owensboro

Here in Owensboro, we celebrate Fall in all the best ways. Whether it’s a festival, trick-or-treating, or a day spent among the sunflowers, we’ve got it all. And here’s a list of what you can look forward to!. Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival. The Apple Festival will...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Road closure planned for State Road 145

PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a road closure on State Road 145 near Bristow. INDOT says starting on or around September 26, State Road 145 will close north of Bristow, just south of State Road 62. During the closure, crews will be performing a slide correction, as […]
BRISTOW, IN
14news.com

Dog Park announced for downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dog lovers spent time in Downtown Evansville over the weekend for the third annual “Dog Day Dowtown.”. At the event, it was announced a new dog park is planned. Josh Armstrong with Downtown Evansville tells us they aren’t quit ready to share a location or...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Miniature pony dies shortly after Webster Co. rescue

CLAY, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News Update on a story out of Webster County. A farrier in Webster County tipped off our team to alleged animal mistreatment in Clay. 14 News was on scene in Clay on Thursday where Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones and Paducah-based A&A Rescue retrieved the miniature pony.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

843
Followers
508
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy