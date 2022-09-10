ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Multi-Platinum Country Music Artist Kip Moore Set to Take the Stage Prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Oct. 23

NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway just got even more entertaining with the addition of multi-platinum, country music artist Kip Moore as the pre-race concert prior to the Dixie Vodka 400 on Sunday, Oct. 23. “I’m looking forward to being back at another NASCAR track, especially one like Homestead-Miami Speedway,”...
Smaller Detroit Auto Show kicks off ahead of Biden address

A revived Detroit Auto Show kicked off in earnest Wednesday with presentations by GM and Stellantis brands ahead of an address by President Joe Biden expected to highlight electric vehicle investments. The presentations opened the first Detroit car show since 2019 following pandemic cancelations.
