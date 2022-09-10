ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

More migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, fourth group in less than two weeks

By Shanzeh Ahmad, Laura Rodríguez Presa Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
thecentersquare.com

Asylum seekers bused to Chicago now being sent to other Illinois communities

(The Center Square) – Asylum seekers illegally crossing the border into Texas and then bused to Chicago are now being sent out to other communities. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to Washington D.C. , New York City and then Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. As of last week, Texas has sent more than 300 migrants to Chicago and thousands to New York City and Washington, DC.
