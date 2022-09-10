More migrants from Texas arrive in Chicago, fourth group in less than two weeks

Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Governor Said Texas Governor Abbott is UncooperativeTom HandyTexas State
The Best Ramen I have ever had in my life is in LombardChicago Food KingLombard, IL
Don't be tricked by political ads disguised as newspapers delivered to your doorJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
thecentersquare.com
Asylum seekers bused to Chicago now being sent to other Illinois communities
(The Center Square) – Asylum seekers illegally crossing the border into Texas and then bused to Chicago are now being sent out to other communities. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott started busing migrants to Washington D.C. , New York City and then Chicago to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies. As of last week, Texas has sent more than 300 migrants to Chicago and thousands to New York City and Washington, DC.
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Same
A bus that usually drives passengers from state to state --Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash. Last week the first bus of migrants was sent to Chicago on the orders of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot
A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
Chicago reporter sues Mayor Lori Lightfoot as city pulls his press credentials following combative exchanges
A Chicago reporter filed a federal lawsuit against Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown after his press credentials were revoked. The suit, filed by journalist William J. Kelly to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois in late August, alleges Lightfoot and...
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
Illinois officials send 90 migrants to another suburban Chicago town with little notice
Another suburban Chicago town received a busload of migrants who were originally dropped off at the city's Union Station. The migrants arrived at Union Station after being bused from Texas, according to FOX 32, and were then taken to suburban Elk Grove Village. Elk Grove Village officials said they were...
Several dozen more migrants from Texas come to Chicago, while Lightfoot continues to chastise Texas governor
Several days after 75 migrants arrived in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lighfoot said several dozen more migrants have been sent to Chicago from Texas, arriving at Union Station on Sunday. She again expressed frustration with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
Ninth Circuit sends case challenging California's 'draconian' gun law to lower court, citing SCOTUS ruling
A federal appeals court in California sent a lawsuit challenging the state’s "draconian infringement" on Second Amendment rights back to a district court in response to a Supreme Court decision in June that overruled a New York state concealed carry law. On Wednesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
100 more migrants arrive in Chicago from Texas, Sen. Durbin condemns their 'inhumane' treatment
U.S. Sen. Richard Durbin visited a Salvation Army facility in the Humboldt Park neighborhood where about 150 migrants bussed to Chicago from Texas are staying while social service agencies provide support.
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
Despite my readers advising me against it, I visited Chicago for the first time. This is my experience
A few months ago I published an article about Chicago City, highlighting that I would visit it for the first time. This is the article: Visiting Chicago for the first time—What to know and where to go.
bloomberglaw.com
Washington LGBTQ Conversion Therapy Ban Upheld by Ninth Circuit
Washington’s law is nearly identical to one previously upheld. 11th Circuit decision striking ban rested on different ground. A Washington law that prohibits state-licensed medical professionals from practicing conversion therapy on LGBTQ patients under 18-years old is valid, the Ninth Circuit said Tuesday. States don’t “lose the power to...
Illinois mayor reacts to governor's 'ill-advised' comment inferring 'xenophobia' amid Chicago migrant crisis
The Republican mayor of a town in the suburban Chicagoland area says that Governor J.B. Pritzker's office is calling him "xenophobic" for questioning why a busload of 64 migrants were shipped out of Chicago into his town. 147 migrants were bused from Texas to Chicago on Wednesday and sixty-four of...
Oops, Minnesota Accidentally Legalized THC-Spiked Seltzer
On July 1, 2022, Minnesota breweries received a windfall. That day, the Minnesota State Legislature passed a law allowing the sale of products containing THC. It was a baffling development, considering state Republicans’ longstanding opposition to marijuana legalization, yet Statute 151.72 passed—unanimously, with zero debate, in a GOP-controlled Senate.
Elk Grove Village mayor takes Illinois, Chicago to task after buses full of migrants arrive
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (CBS) – The mayor of Elk Grove Village called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot Saturday after two Chicago Transit Authority buses filled with 90 migrants from Texas arrived in that northwest suburb. The migrants were dropped off at the local La Quinta Hotel with some staying at the hotel indefinitely, while others were to find shelter elsewhere. As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reported, a tense situation has resulted. The Illinois Department of Human Services said their goal is to make sure some the migrants are in a save haven with food, water, and shelter. Elk Grove Village Mayor...
Thousands Of Monarch Butterflies Will Migrate Through Chicago This Weekend
If you think leaves have started turning orange far sooner than usual this week, don’t be alarmed. North America’s monarch butterflies have begun their annual migration down to Mexico and will be fluttering through Chicago this weekend. Every year, after spending summer breeding in Canada, the orange and black butterflies begin their journey south in September making their way through Chicago, the Mississippi Valley, and Texas before arriving in Mexico to see out winter. Their impressive long-distance migration across many states is the reason the colorful winged insects are not just Illinois’s state insect but also the state insect of Alabama, Idaho, Minnesota, Texas, Vermont, and West Virginia. This year, however, the migration takes on even more poignancy after the monarch butterfly was listed as endangered over the summer. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature – the world’s most comprehensive scientific authority on the status of species – the butterfly’s population has shrunk by more than 85% since 1990. In July, the International Union for the Conservation of Nature consequently officially added the North American monarch butterfly to its Red List of Threatened Species for the first time.
