WWE

stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Big Update On Bray Wyatt’s Future In WWE

He’s worth the wait. There have been a lot of surprising returns in WWE as of late, with wrestlers ranging from prospects to former World Champions coming back to television. It has made for some great moments and leaves fans wondering who might be coming through that curtain next. WWE is running out of big names to bring back, but now it seems that they might have plans for a big one.
WWE
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star

He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE United States Championship Match Set For 09/19 Raw

A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Dudley Boyz To Reunite In Huge Indie Match

WWE Hall Of Famers The Dudley Boyz are set to reunite this December at the legendary ECW Arena, as Bully Ray finally gets the chance to settle his issues with Matt Cardona. Ray and Cardona are officially set to collide in singles action for Battleground Championship Wrestling on December 17, 2022. The event is being billed as "A Tribute To The Extreme," and it will also see D-Von Dudley appear at ringside with his classic tag team partner. The two men last worked together at the House Of Glory: No Limit event in 2019, where they hit a 3D, to pay tribute to the late Matt Travis.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29

Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
WWE
Fightful

Karrion Kross: I Feel Good About My WWE Return, This Is Exactly Where I Want To Be

Karrion Kross discusses his return to WWE and says he's chasing the goal he had during his initial run. WWE released Kross, a two-time NXT Champion on November 4, 2021, in a wave of budget cuts. He returned to the company on the August 5 episode of WWE SmackDown, where he attacked former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and he has been feuding with the fan-favorite ever since.
WWE
Fightful

Madcap Moss Explains How Randy Moss Influenced His WWE Name

Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014 and initially used the name Digg Rawlis. In 2015, he became Riddick Moss before becoming Madcap Moss in 2021 after returning from injury. On television, the name came from Happy Corbin as Madcap was kept around to keep Corbin laughing. Speaking on The...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw

After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
WWE
Fightful

9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again

Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
WWE
Fightful

The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
WWE
Fightful

Johnny Gargano Details His Body Transformation Following WWE Return

Johnny Gargano opens up about his body transformation and his return to the ring. Gargano left WWE when his contract expired in December 2021, and he spent the next several months taking a break from the business. He focused on his family, as he and Candice LeRae welcomed their son, Quill, into the world. Gargano eventually came back to WWE and appeared on the August 22 episode of WWE Raw. He returned to the ring on the September 12 episode of the show and defeated Chad Gable. In addition to being impressed with his in-ring skills, many fans noticed his body transformation.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

