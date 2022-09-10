A title match has been announced for next Monday's "WWE Raw" that will see United States Champion Bobby Lashley putting his gold on the line against Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rollins ran into Lashley backstage during Monday's episode of "Raw." Rollins called himself "the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Lashley didn't take kindly to those words and told Rollins "he who has the gold is the face of Monday Night 'Raw.'" Rollins then said that while Lashley's title isn't exactly what he had in mind when he said he would be going after gold, he "would gladly take [it] off [his] shoulders" before throwing out the challenge. Lashley accepted.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO