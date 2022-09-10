ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

phillyvoice.com

Penn, Swarthmore again rank among top colleges by U.S. News & World Report

The University of Pennsylvania moved up slightly in U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings of the best colleges in the country, tying Johns Hopkins University for seventh. Penn, which ranked No. 8 last year, was ranked 18th for best value, with a tuition of $63,452. The Ivy League university's Wharton School again topped the business programs. Its nursing program also ranked No. 1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Explore, enjoy and engage with nature during annual River Days

Throughout September and October, the 23 nature centers that make up the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River (AWE) will host fun, family-friendly, mostly free events as part of the organization’s annual River Days festivities. The annual River Days series brings environmentally-focused activities to communities in Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Croydon man allegedly stole copper wire from decommissioned power plants

A Bucks County man allegedly broke into shuttered, coal-fired, power plants in the Philadelphia region and stole copper wire in order to sell it at scrap yards, prosecutors said. Michael Garrison, 43, of Croydon, began targeting the decommissioned plants for scrap metal in 2018. He allegedly broke into Titus Station...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute

"Disney adults" of Philadelphia are in for a treat -- an exhibition celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company will kick off its world tour at The Franklin Institute. On Saturday, at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, new details were announced for Disney 100: The Exhibition, an immersive museum experience complete with behind-the-scenes glimpses and interactive installations. The first stop on the tour opens at The Franklin Institute on Feb. 18, 2023.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Friday's fatal shooting of Parks and Recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Makie Jones was arrested after an on-foot pursuit by 16th District police officers shortly after gunshots were heard on the 4700 block of Brown Street in West Philadelphia. The investigation remains ongoing and police are still searching for at least three additional suspects in connection with the incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Get in the Halloween spirit with spooky events from Historic Philadelphia this October

Fall lovers can celebrate the changing of seasons in Old City this October with multiple events and attractions that are sure to be a fun way to enjoy the crisp, autumn air. Historic Philadelphia is hosting plenty of activities to get you in the Halloween spirit, including Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square and Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

