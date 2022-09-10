"Disney adults" of Philadelphia are in for a treat -- an exhibition celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company will kick off its world tour at The Franklin Institute. On Saturday, at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, new details were announced for Disney 100: The Exhibition, an immersive museum experience complete with behind-the-scenes glimpses and interactive installations. The first stop on the tour opens at The Franklin Institute on Feb. 18, 2023.

