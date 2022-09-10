Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in New Jersey for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLambertville, NJ
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
Free Princeton Tuition For Most Families Earning Under $100,000 Per YearCadrene HeslopPrinceton, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
phillyvoice.com
Penn, Swarthmore again rank among top colleges by U.S. News & World Report
The University of Pennsylvania moved up slightly in U.S. News & World Report's latest rankings of the best colleges in the country, tying Johns Hopkins University for seventh. Penn, which ranked No. 8 last year, was ranked 18th for best value, with a tuition of $63,452. The Ivy League university's Wharton School again topped the business programs. Its nursing program also ranked No. 1.
phillyvoice.com
Explore, enjoy and engage with nature during annual River Days
Throughout September and October, the 23 nature centers that make up the Alliance for Watershed Education of the Delaware River (AWE) will host fun, family-friendly, mostly free events as part of the organization’s annual River Days festivities. The annual River Days series brings environmentally-focused activities to communities in Pennsylvania,...
phillyvoice.com
Croydon man allegedly stole copper wire from decommissioned power plants
A Bucks County man allegedly broke into shuttered, coal-fired, power plants in the Philadelphia region and stole copper wire in order to sell it at scrap yards, prosecutors said. Michael Garrison, 43, of Croydon, began targeting the decommissioned plants for scrap metal in 2018. He allegedly broke into Titus Station...
phillyvoice.com
Philly bakery owner Emily Riddell named one of Food & Wine's Best New Chefs
Six years ago, Emily Riddell founded a bakery with former co-owner Katie Lynch, selling pastries wholesale to popular Philadelphia coffee shops with a goal of one day opening a place of her own. The COVID-19 pandemic put those plans in serious jeopardy, forcing Riddell and Lynch to switch to a...
phillyvoice.com
Drexel to host book signing with Brian Baumgartner, actor who played Kevin on 'The Office'
Brian Baumgartner, the actor most notable for his role as Kevin Malone on the hit television sitcom "The Office," is coming to Philadelphia to promote his new cookbook "Seriously Good Chili." An autograph signing will be held in the Barnes & Noble on Drexel University's campus at 3250 Chestnut St....
phillyvoice.com
Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary to return with three new attractions
During the day, Eastern State Penitentiary is intimidating enough, with its 30-foot-high fortress walls and empty guard towers. But at night, especially during the fall, the historic site takes on an even spookier energy. Halloween Nights at the former prison will return for the 2022 season from Friday, Sept. 23...
phillyvoice.com
Exhibition celebrating 100 years of Disney to launch world tour at The Franklin Institute
"Disney adults" of Philadelphia are in for a treat -- an exhibition celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company will kick off its world tour at The Franklin Institute. On Saturday, at D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, CA, new details were announced for Disney 100: The Exhibition, an immersive museum experience complete with behind-the-scenes glimpses and interactive installations. The first stop on the tour opens at The Franklin Institute on Feb. 18, 2023.
phillyvoice.com
14-year-old charged with murder in fatal shooting of West Philly recreation center employee
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murder in Friday's fatal shooting of Parks and Recreation employee Tiffany Fletcher, District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday. Makie Jones was arrested after an on-foot pursuit by 16th District police officers shortly after gunshots were heard on the 4700 block of Brown Street in West Philadelphia. The investigation remains ongoing and police are still searching for at least three additional suspects in connection with the incident.
phillyvoice.com
Get in the Halloween spirit with spooky events from Historic Philadelphia this October
Fall lovers can celebrate the changing of seasons in Old City this October with multiple events and attractions that are sure to be a fun way to enjoy the crisp, autumn air. Historic Philadelphia is hosting plenty of activities to get you in the Halloween spirit, including Spooky Mini Golf at Franklin Square and Spooky Twilight Tours at the Betsy Ross House.
phillyvoice.com
Teen fatally shot in Northeast Philly while walking dog with friend, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl who was out walking her dog with a friend Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. along the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, a residential area in the Frankford section of the city.
