Bartlesville, OK

TupaTalk: If only that date in September could be changed

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 3 days ago
I still recall walking through major city terminals in early August 2021 on my way to Bartlesville from Salt Lake City. All I thought about was the sadness of the end of vacation at my sister’s place and the anticipation of the upcoming high school sports season.

Of course, I felt the normal bit of anxiety I believe many people do in the odyssey of airline travel and transfers, the ambiance otherwise felt relaxed and normal.

But, about five weeks later, the nature of jet travel would be drastically changed, perhaps for as long as people fly.

On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists used commercial passenger jets to murder thousands of people.

The perpetrators turned the jets into bombs, in effect, ramming the Twin Towers in New York City and causing them to collapse, and another crashing into the Pentagon building in Washington D.C. Another massive killing intention was thwarted when brave passengers caused a hi-jacked jet to crash into the ground before it reached its target.

Overnight, airline travel became very user-unfriendly, leading to lengthy inspection lines, removing shoes and belts, more passengers being patted down at a tremendously higher rate, and so far.

I have many pre-9-11 memories of airport departures when everyone was allowed inside the terminal after they went through the metal detector. It was nice to e able to be with a family member or friend in the waiting area right up until departure.

But, that reality has been replaced by another reality.

I recall being at the newspaper office when the crashes took place. We had a TV on top of one of the desk ledges in our department. Several co-workers huddled around it, between the times of the initial crash into the first twin tower and then many times throughout the tumultuous morning.

Out of the ashes of tremendous tragedy grew more national unity, successful to depose a dictator in Iraq and introduce more democracy and equality among different ethnic groups, and for lessening the grip of terrorists on the Afghanistan government.

Like any horrific event, we wish it never would have happened, regardless of how it forced us to grow up a little more.

My condolences to the loved ones of the victims. It is always the survivors that bear the greatest pain.

Survivors are a very special brand of hero. Regardless of the tremendous hollowness and pain, they choose to go on. They choose to try to live productive and worthwhile lives, despite their sadness.

In many ways, they dedicate their lives to be something good and meaningful as a tribute to their absent loved ones. Many are comforted by the belief they will once again be with them in another place.

By living well, the survivors keep the emotional presence of their loved ones as a continuing viable force on this earth.

There’s nothing else to say. Life happens. We each deal with the changes the best we can. We stumble forward, none of us with perfect vision and balance, toward a newly-defined future.

Oh, how I wish we didn’t have to remember this September date.

KTUL

Sewer rehabilitation and replacement project begins in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A sewer rehabilitation and replacement project starts Monday at East 41st Street and South 72nd East Avenue between Memorial and Sheridan. The project should take about three weeks to complete. While crews are working, traffic on 41st Street will be limited to one lane in...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Vehicle Fire on US 75 Near Ochelata

OHP and the Ochelata Fire department responded to a vehicle fire near Ochelata on US 75 over the weekend. Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland tells Batlesville Radio that the vehicle thar caught fire was not the result of a crash and is under investigation by OHP. Copeland said that no...
OCHELATA, OK
