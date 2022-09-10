ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Von Miller: Fournette's block on Parsons must be eliminated from NFL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's viral hit on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during Sunday's game didn't sit well with some around the NFL. Fournette hit Parsons during a pass play when the Cowboys pass-rusher was already engaged with Bucs offensive tackle Josh Wells. No penalty was called.
TAMPA, FL
theScore

CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?

As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

Colts, Texans settle for tie in season opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Jerry Jones: Cowboys can win with Cooper Rush at QB

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic his team can succeed with Cooper Rush at quarterback over Dak Prescott, who's reportedly expected to miss at least six weeks due to a hand injury. "He can play at a level that we can win ballgames," Jones said of Rush, according to...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
theScore

49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
theScore

Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
theScore

Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, has chance to play Week 2

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, reports NFL.com Kevin Patra. There's a chance Jones plays this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his X-Rays reportedly came back negative. The 24-year-old's injury isn't considered serious, but the Patriots will...
NFL
theScore

Report: Prescott to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks following surgery on his throwing hand due to an injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott, who sustained a fracture near his thumb, underwent successful surgery Monday to...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn College Football#Fox College Football#Ohio State#Cbs Sports#American Football#Inside Texas#Espn
theScore

NFL futures: Week 1 evidence to guide season-long bets

A lot happened in Week 1 of the NFL season - and for every two things we were ready for, there was an unexpected occurrence. The season-long props and futures markets have been shuffled up, and after going over the oddsboard, there are a few bets worth adding based on even the smallest of lessons we've learnt from the first week.
NFL
theScore

Record-setting Vikings receiver Jefferson learned his lessons well

Justin Jefferson was unstoppable Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver is doing things that not even the great Randy Moss accomplished in his time there. After one of the greatest two-season stretches to begin an NFL career, Jefferson opened Year 3 with a personal-best 184 yards and two touchdowns versus the Packers. But it's no surprise to those closest to him. Take his brother/manager Jordan Jefferson, who played quarterback at LSU from 2008-11.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
theScore

Sarkisian channels Alabama's Saban: Texas must avoid 'rat poison'

Steve Sarkisian fell just short of beating his former boss Nick Saban when Texas fell 20-19 to Alabama. However, Sarkisian echoed a similar phrase from the Crimson Tide coach on Monday when warning his team about buying into the national praise following last Saturday's contest. "First of all, to quote...
AUSTIN, TX
theScore

Bucs' Godwin, Smith suffer injuries in win over Cowboys

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their season with a win Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys but lost wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith to injury. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury, while Smith was ruled out with an elbow issue. Godwin was playing in his first game...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
theScore

Carroll 'surprised' Broncos took Wilson out of game for long FG try

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he was "surprised" the Denver Broncos attempted a long field goal instead of leaving Russell Wilson in for the decisive fourth-down attempt, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Broncos were narrowly edged by the Seahawks 17-16 on Monday Night Football...
DENVER, CO
theScore

Colts waive Blankenship after missed potential game-winner vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1 on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. The Colts ultimately settled for a 20-20 tie against their AFC South rivals after erasing a 17-point deficit in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
theScore

NFL Week 1 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams

How much importance do you put on one game? Sure, it's currently each NFL team's only on-field data point, but would you react as aggressively with leagues that play 82 or 162 contests? Just ask last season's Packers and Titans whether their first game was indicative of their quality. Reliable ratings don't care about the result of one matchup.
NFL
theScore

Key takeaways and analysis from Week 1 in the NFL

Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. With the high-powered offense losing its best big-play threat and one of the most explosive players the game has ever seen, it was only natural to assume they might drop off.
NFL
theScore

Brady: 23rd season has me feeling more emotions than before

Following his brief retirement, and while playing in his age-45 season, Tom Brady says he's dealing with some heightened emotions during his 23rd NFL campaign. "I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday. "You know,...
TAMPA, FL
theScore

NFL Power Rankings - Week 2

TheScore's NFL Power Rankings take a weekly spin around the league to assess where every team stands. After Week 1, no one can say that the Bills didn’t put the NFL on notice. By humiliating the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on the road, Buffalo has sent a warning shot to the rest of the league.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy