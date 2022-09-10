Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
The Homeless Have No Place to Go After City Bans Public CampingTom HandyAustin, TX
5 Family-Friendly Activities in Austin, TexasBecca CAustin, TX
Related
theScore
Von Miller: Fournette's block on Parsons must be eliminated from NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette's viral hit on Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons during Sunday's game didn't sit well with some around the NFL. Fournette hit Parsons during a pass play when the Cowboys pass-rusher was already engaged with Bucs offensive tackle Josh Wells. No penalty was called.
theScore
CFB Week 3 big games: A coach departed, and a quarterback arrival?
As Alabama found out, just because you're a three-touchdown favorite doesn't mean you're not capable of being tested. Yes, the Crimson Tide beat Texas. But if we judge Nick Saban's group by the expectation set by a point spread that rose to -21, then Alabama failed its first test. The team survived Austin, though, keeping all its season-long goals intact.
theScore
Colts, Texans settle for tie in season opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Ryan rallied Indianapolis in the fourth quarter to force overtime against the Houston Texans in his Colts debut on Sunday, but neither team could score on two overtime possessions each and the game ended in a 20-20 tie. The Texans led 20-3 entering the fourth...
theScore
Jerry Jones: Cowboys can win with Cooper Rush at QB
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistic his team can succeed with Cooper Rush at quarterback over Dak Prescott, who's reportedly expected to miss at least six weeks due to a hand injury. "He can play at a level that we can win ballgames," Jones said of Rush, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theScore
49ers' Mitchell to miss 8 weeks with sprained MCL
San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell will be out approximately eight weeks after suffering a sprained MCL in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced Monday, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows. The injury will not require surgery, Shanahan adds. Mitchell rushed for 41 yards...
theScore
Report: Steelers believe Watt suffered torn pec
The Pittsburgh Steelers believe star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a torn pectoral in Sunday's overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Watt reportedly will undergo tests on Monday to confirm the diagnosis. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year left in the fourth quarter and...
theScore
Report: Mac Jones dealing with back spasms, has chance to play Week 2
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered from back spasms during Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, reports NFL.com Kevin Patra. There's a chance Jones plays this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers after his X-Rays reportedly came back negative. The 24-year-old's injury isn't considered serious, but the Patriots will...
theScore
Report: Prescott to miss 6-8 weeks after hand surgery
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks following surgery on his throwing hand due to an injury suffered in Sunday night's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. Prescott, who sustained a fracture near his thumb, underwent successful surgery Monday to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theScore
NFL futures: Week 1 evidence to guide season-long bets
A lot happened in Week 1 of the NFL season - and for every two things we were ready for, there was an unexpected occurrence. The season-long props and futures markets have been shuffled up, and after going over the oddsboard, there are a few bets worth adding based on even the smallest of lessons we've learnt from the first week.
theScore
Record-setting Vikings receiver Jefferson learned his lessons well
Justin Jefferson was unstoppable Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings receiver is doing things that not even the great Randy Moss accomplished in his time there. After one of the greatest two-season stretches to begin an NFL career, Jefferson opened Year 3 with a personal-best 184 yards and two touchdowns versus the Packers. But it's no surprise to those closest to him. Take his brother/manager Jordan Jefferson, who played quarterback at LSU from 2008-11.
theScore
Sarkisian channels Alabama's Saban: Texas must avoid 'rat poison'
Steve Sarkisian fell just short of beating his former boss Nick Saban when Texas fell 20-19 to Alabama. However, Sarkisian echoed a similar phrase from the Crimson Tide coach on Monday when warning his team about buying into the national praise following last Saturday's contest. "First of all, to quote...
theScore
Bucs' Godwin, Smith suffer injuries in win over Cowboys
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers started their season with a win Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys but lost wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Donovan Smith to injury. Godwin suffered a hamstring injury, while Smith was ruled out with an elbow issue. Godwin was playing in his first game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
AP Poll: Georgia reclaims No. 1 over Alabama after upset-filled Saturday
Georgia reclaimed the top spot in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, and Kentucky, Oklahoma State and Arkansas moved into the top 10 after an upset-filled weekend across the country. The defending national champion Bulldogs, who started the season at No. 3 in the AP Top 25 presented...
theScore
Carroll 'surprised' Broncos took Wilson out of game for long FG try
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says he was "surprised" the Denver Broncos attempted a long field goal instead of leaving Russell Wilson in for the decisive fourth-down attempt, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. The Broncos were narrowly edged by the Seahawks 17-16 on Monday Night Football...
theScore
Colts waive Blankenship after missed potential game-winner vs. Texans
The Indianapolis Colts waived kicker Rodrigo Blankenship after he missed a potential game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1 on Sunday, the team announced Tuesday. The Colts ultimately settled for a 20-20 tie against their AFC South rivals after erasing a 17-point deficit in...
theScore
NFL Week 1 betting takeaways: Where oddsmakers rate the teams
How much importance do you put on one game? Sure, it's currently each NFL team's only on-field data point, but would you react as aggressively with leagues that play 82 or 162 contests? Just ask last season's Packers and Titans whether their first game was indicative of their quality. Reliable ratings don't care about the result of one matchup.
theScore
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 1 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. The Chiefs trading away Tyreek Hill was one of the biggest stories of the offseason. With the high-powered offense losing its best big-play threat and one of the most explosive players the game has ever seen, it was only natural to assume they might drop off.
theScore
Brady: 23rd season has me feeling more emotions than before
Following his brief retirement, and while playing in his age-45 season, Tom Brady says he's dealing with some heightened emotions during his 23rd NFL campaign. "I'm feeling more than things in the past for some reason," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his "Let's Go!" podcast Monday. "You know,...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 2
TheScore's NFL Power Rankings take a weekly spin around the league to assess where every team stands. After Week 1, no one can say that the Bills didn’t put the NFL on notice. By humiliating the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams on the road, Buffalo has sent a warning shot to the rest of the league.
Comments / 0