BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles under scrutiny
LONDON (AP) — Reports that up to 100 staff at King Charles III’s former residence could lose their jobs has drawn criticism of the British monarchy, within days of his accession to the throne. The Guardian newspaper reported Tuesday that dozens of staff at Clarence House, Charles’ former official residence, were given notice that their jobs were on the line. The report said the notices came in the midst of a busy period of transition as Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, move to Buckingham Palace after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday. The Public and Commercial Services Union called the royals’ decision to inform staff of job cuts during a period of mourning “nothing short of heartless.” “While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme,” the union’s general secretary, Mark Serwotka, said
BBC
Queen was bright and focused in last audience, Boris Johnson says
Boris Johnson has said the late Queen Elizabeth II was "bright and focused" in their last meeting before his resignation as prime minister. He tendered his resignation to the Queen at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday last week before she appointed his replacement, Liz Truss. Mr Johnson told the...
BBC
King Charles III says Queen prayed for Northern Ireland
On his first visit to Northern Ireland as King, Charles III said his mother "never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and its people". The King also received a message of condolence from the speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey said...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Artist 'very teary' over response to tribute sketch
An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral earlier this year said she was "very teary" to see it used in floral tributes in London. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, created the work during Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Ms Tomlinson said since the...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Operations and appointments scheduled for the day of the Queen's funeral have been postponed, a hospital trust said. The cancellations will affect hospitals run by Northern Lincolnshire and Goole Foundation NHS Trust (NLAG). The trust said there may be exceptional circumstances, such as chemotherapy, and that any affected patients would...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
Lady Mary Peters says attending Queen's burial service at Windsor will be a 'privilege'
Lady Mary Peters says attending the Queen's burial committal service at Windsor Castle will be a "privilege on what will be a very moving occasion". Queen Elizabeth appointed the Olympic great to numerous honours including most recently the Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019. That particular...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Queen’s Victoria’s last journey shown through pictures
Photos found on the Isle of Wight show how Islanders marked the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. Thousands of people can be seen lining the streets as the Queen's coffin was taken from Osborne House to the quayside at East Cowes. Osborne House was the Queen's summer home and...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
