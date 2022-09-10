Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes stun No. 12 Bulldogs 2-0 behind McLaughlin’s four savesThe LanternColumbus, OH
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Historian reflects on siege of southern Indiana town
CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — During the Civil War there were only two battles fought north of the Mason-Dixon Line: Gettysburg, and a smaller, lesser-known invasion of the southern Indiana town of Corydon. On July 7, 1863, Confederate General John Hunt Morgan crossed the Ohio River from Kentucky into Harrison...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
Indiana DNR working to eradicate kudzu
Kudzu is thriving in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology is working to try and eradicate the invasive vine, but they need the help of landowners to identify and report it on their property to avoid any further damage to the surrounding areas. What is kudzu and where […]
WISH-TV
New COVID-19 booster now available in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The new bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine is available now in Indianapolis, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement Tuesday. The bivalent booster protects people from the two most common strains of the virus, Omicron BA.4 and BA.5. The booster is available at 69 locations...
WISH-TV
Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out begins this week
The annual Carmel on Canvas Plein Air Paint Out will be held on Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18. This open-air painting exhibition and competition takes place on the sidewalks throughout the Carmel Arts & Design District, Carmel’s Midtown the City Hall Japanese Gardens and Carmel City Center.
WISH-TV
John Gregg, Former Indiana Speaker of the House
Former Indiana Speaker of the House and two-time gubernatorial candidate John Gregg is one of the most well-liked, humorous, and accomplished public servants in modern Indiana history. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, Speaker Gregg talks about his career, his connection with his fellow Hoosiers, and how much he enjoyed being in the Statehouse. Our friend—and John’s friend—Jim Shella joins us for the conversation.
WTHR
Fall Shred-it Day set for Saturday, Sept. 17
INDIANAPOLIS — Shred-It Day is coming back this weekend, giving central Indiana residents the chance to properly dispose of paper and electronic items at five locations across the Indianapolis metro area. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana will put on this fall's Shred-It Day event Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. As...
WISH-TV
Tuesday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King. Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing. Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month. Still, when compared to...
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Basketball 2022-23 Schedule Page and Printable Version
Below is the complete 2022-23 Indiana University men’s basketball schedule — head coach Mike Woodson’s second and the 123rd in program history. For a printable version of this schedule, CLICK HERE. Check back regularly for tip-off time and television updates. You can always find a current version...
Current Publishing
Enshrined: Stehr to be inducted into Indiana Broadcasters Pioneers Hall of Fame
John Stehr recalls a time when “Punky Brewster,” a 1980s sitcom, had a higher rating than WTHR-TV Channel 13 news. The retired news anchor also recalls that when he joined the station in 1995, Channel 13 built a team around him that skyrocketed WTHR to the No. 1 news station in Indianapolis.
nomadlawyer.org
Noblesville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Noblesville, Indiana
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Noblesville Indiana. There are many things to do in Noblesville Indiana. Located near Indianapolis, this city has a variety of amenities to offer. Regardless of your age or interests, you’ll be able to find things to do. From shopping to dining, this city has something for everyone.
townandtourist.com
20 Cabin & Treehouse Rentals In Indiana (Warm & Whimsical!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Indiana is a popular destination because it has something for everyone. Many travelers enjoy this state because of the national parks and trails. If you want to spend more time in nature in Indiana, you may be interested in cabin or treehouse rentals.
Blow On This – The Breathalyzer Was Invented in Indiana
According to DrunkDrivingPrevention.com, citing a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, roughly 1.5 million people are arrested for driving under the influence in any given year. While some individuals driving under the influence are easier for law enforcement officers to spot than others based on visual cues such as having a hard time keeping their vehicle in its lane, anyone pulled over for suspected drinking and driving is administered a field sobriety test which includes the use of a device created right here in Indiana — the breathalyzer.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
WISH-TV
Plainfield police seek Indianapolis man for murders at Plainfield hotel
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man remained at large Tuesday on arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder in connection with the Saturday night shooting at a hotel on U.S. 40, Plainfield Police Department said in a news release issued Tuesday afternoon. Jose Rolando Castaneda Varela, 34, and Alfredo...
wdrb.com
Mother of Indiana girl missing for more than 3 years now charged with neglect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of an Indiana girl missing for more than three years is now charged with neglect. Amiah Robertson went missing from the Indianapolis area in March 2019 when she was 8 months old and still has not been found. Her mom, Amber Robertson, was indicted...
Inside Indiana Business
Krueger on Indianapolis’ Massive Medical Corridor Plan
A massive multi-billion-dollar medical corridor in downtown Indianapolis. How innovation at 16 Tech fits into the plan. 16 Tech Community Corp. President & CEO Emily Krueger had more.
List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events throughout Indianapolis and its surrounding areas […]
WISH-TV
Indiana reports 5,401 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
