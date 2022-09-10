ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
MOVIES
IGN

Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer

We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
TV SERIES
IGN

Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)

Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn

Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
GAMBLING
IGN

One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer

One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
MOVIES
IGN

Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland

Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
MOVIES
UPI News

'The Stranger' trailer: Joel Edgerton gets close to suspected killer

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Stranger. The streaming service shared a trailer for the crime-thriller film Tuesday featuring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris. The Stranger follows a small circle of seasoned undercover cops as they pose as a vast and influential...
MOVIES
IGN

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe Is on the Way in February

There was a lot of remake and remaster love during today's Nintendo Direct, including a surprise for Kirby fans in Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, which is planned for release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Return to Dreamland Deluxe first debuted back in 2011, and is a 2.5D...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced

PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deal Alert: The Massive 4,784-Piece LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 Is On Sale at Amazon

For the first time ever, the LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75252 kit is on sale at Amazon. It's normally $699.99, but today you can pick it up for $649. Technically, that's "only" 7% off, but $50 in raw savings is still a welcome discount for a very coveted set. The LEGO Imperial Star Destroyer is also one of the few kits that hasn't suffered from LEGO's price hikes earlier in the year, so you're not getting a "false" deal that just happened to bring the price back down to the original MSRP.
SHOPPING

