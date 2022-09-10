First half analysis: It’s a good day to be a Sanders

The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks are off to a hot start, as they lead South Carolina, 21-9 at the half at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Two key players stand out so far for Arkansas, and they share a last name. One week after leading the team with 122 yards rushing, Raheim Sanders is on his way to leading the team again with 61 yards on 11 carries through one half. On the otherside of the football, Drew Sanders is having a breakout game for Arkansas. The Alabama transfer has already surpassed his total tackles from last game, as he has made seven stops through one half, with two tackles for loss. One of those was a sack on Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler.

How did the first half shake out? Here’s a recap:

Arkansas’ first score was courtesy of a solid pass rush and a great rushing game plan. After South Carolina converted a long first down on an 18-yard catch by Jalen Brooks on their first possession, the Razorback defense limited South Carolina to just six yards, forcing them to punt.

Arkansas then marched 63-yards down the field to get on the board first. Arkansas called 11 run plays on the 13-play drive, led by Raheim Sanders ’ six carries for 32 yards. He also scored the opening touchdown from two yards away to put Arkansas ahead, 7-0 with 6:42 remaining in the 1st quarter.

On their second possession, South Carolina found the scoreboard on a successful 28-yard field goal by Mitch Jeter to cut the Razorback lead to 7-3 with 3:32 to go in the opening quarter. The drive ends as a win for Arkansas, as they adjusted well following a 43-yard reception by MarShawn Lloyd on a dump pass. The most valuable player on the drive was Drew Sanders . Sanders laid a huge hit on Lloyd on 1st down following the big play. Then, he broke up a pass on third down to force the Gamecocks to kick a field goal inside the Arkansas 10-yard line.

Perfect passing from KJ Jefferson set up Sanders for his second touchdown of the game. On their ensuing drive, Jefferson completed all five of his passes to put Arkansas into the red zone to end the first quarter. The next two plays would go to Sanders, who ended the drive by rushing three yards to extend Arkansas’ lead to 14-3 with 14:28 to go in the half.

Through one quarter, Jefferson completed all eight pass attempts for 64 yards.

The Razorback defense came alive in South Carolina’s next drive, as they forced the Gamecocks to punt in three plays. Drew Sanders made an impact again by sacking South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler, while Bumper Pool broke up a pass on third down.

That confidence shifted to the offense, as they were able to extend their lead on a one-yard rush by freshman Rashod Dubinion . The first touchdown of his Arkansas career came with 8:13 remaining in the 1st half, capping a 12-play, 61-yard drive to move the Razorbacks ahead, 21-3.

On South Carolina’s ensuing drive, they pieced together their longest drive of the game, and it ultimately ended in their first touchdown of the game. Lloyd rushed seven yards for the Gamecocks’ touchdown, which ended an 11-play drive. However, the extra point failed, leaving the score at 21-9 with 2:56 to go in the first half.

Arkansas kicker Cam Little missed a 50-yard attempt inside one minute remaining to cap Arkansas’ offensive possessions in the first half.

Through one half of play, Drew Sanders leads all defenders with seven tackles. Behind Raheim Sanders’ 61 yards on the ground is AJ Green’s 22 yards on three carries, and KJ Jefferson’s 29 yards on 10 carries.

Jefferson completed 13-of-15 passes for 115 yards. His leading target is Matt Landers, who caught four passes for 45 yards.

List

WATCH: Welcome to College Football! Rashod Dubinion's first TD is one to remember